Ego Nwodim announces she’s leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ in latest cast shake-up

Ego Nwodim was a fan-favorite on “Saturday Night Live,” playing memorable characters like Lisa from Temecula over her seven seasons with the cast.

Ego Nwodim, a fan-favorite on “Saturday Night Live,” announced Friday she’s leaving the series after seven seasons. Her announcement comes after reports that the cast was set for Season 51, which begins in October.

Nwodim posted the news of her departure on Instagram Friday, writing, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship,” she continued. “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

A spokesperson for NBC confirmed the departure, saying Nwodim decided to pursue other opportunities.

Nwodim had become a stand-out cast member since joining the cast in 2018, playing well-known characters like Lisa from Temecula and recently, her stand-up comedian alter ego, Miss Eggy.

The viral popularity of some of her hit sketches, namely Lisa from Temecula, came as a surprise to Nwodim. Speaking to The Times in 2023, she said “There’s something so magical about that, that you can’t know what’s going to work and what’s going to hit hard,” she said. “And hit that hard — I could have never guessed it.”

Nwodim played Rich Auntie with No Kids, another beloved character, during a Weekend Update segment with anchor Michael Che in 2023. (Will Heath / NBC)

Outside of her time on the NBC sketch comedy show, Nwodim had appeared in several television series, including “Poker Face,” “It’s Florida, Man,” “Mr. Throwback” and “Good Times.” She’s also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy film “Little Brother” with John Cena.

Other cast members departing from “SNL” this season are Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim.

There are also five newcomers joining the cast: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Marshall was previously on the “SNL” writing staff and is known for his on-camera appearances as a part of the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio.

The 51st season of “Saturday Night Live” premieres Oct. 4.