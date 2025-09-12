How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards (and everything else you need to know)

The 2024 Emmy Awards are upon us. Here is how you can watch the telecast and all the other details about the show.

Whether you spent the last year in tears watching “The Pitt,” doubled over with laughter watching “The Studio” or binge-watching your go-to comfort show, this year’s Emmy Awards has something for you.

The 77th Emmy Awards, celebrating the best of the 2024-25 television season, are upon us. Hit series from this year’s slate, including “Severance,” “Hacks” and the aforementioned shows, could soon grab golden statuettes, and their casts and creatives will assemble in Los Angeles for the starry night this weekend.

Those series have already notched a few early wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held last week. Shawn Hatosy of “The Pitt” and Merritt Wever of “Severance” were respectively awarded the guest actor and actress in a drama series prize, while Bryan Cranston and Julianne Nicholson won those awards for their respective comedy series, “The Studio” and “Hacks.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Emmy Awards.

When are the Emmys?

The 2025 Emmys will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held earlier this month and honor the artistic and technical achievements as well as some performance categories, will air on FXX on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Creative Arts Emmys will be available to stream on Hulu through Oct. 7.

How can I watch the show?

The live telecast will be broadcast on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, with a caveat: only subscribers with Paramount+ with Showtime will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Those with the lower-tier subscription, Paramount+ Essential, will have from Monday through Sept. 21 to stream the telecast.

Who is hosting?

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will helm this year’s award show, a hosting debut for the comic known for his deadpan delivery and clean humor.

Bargatze called the job a “huge honor” when he was announced as the host in April, saying in a statement that he was “beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world.”

When does the red carpet start, and how can I watch that?

The preshow festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. PT, and there will be several opportunities to watch your favorite stars as they arrive on the red carpet and see the evening’s fashion scene.

E! is airing a programming block from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning with “Live From E! Countdown to the Emmys,” which will be hosted by Bresha Webb, Christian Siriano, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Melissa Peterman. E! will keep the party going with “Live From E!: Emmys,” hosted by Heather McMahan and Zuri Hall leading up to showtime.

People magazine will be livestreaming nominee arrival interviews and commentary around this year’s awards, and it will be hosted by editors from both People and Entertainment Weekly and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport. The livestream will be available on People and EW’s websites and social platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, as well as the Roku Channel.

Entertainment Tonight is also hosting a preshow — “ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet” — that will air on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 4 p.m. PT. For L.A. locals, KTLA’s live red-carpet coverage will begin at 3 p.m. PT.

What shows and actors are nominated?

“Severance” is the most nominated series of the year, with 27 nods; it’s up against “Andor,” “The Diplomat,” “The Last of Us,” “Paradise,” “The Pitt,” “Slow Horses” and “The White Lotus” for drama series.

Kathy Bates (“Matlock”), Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Britt Lower (“Severance”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”) and Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) are nominated for lead actress in a drama. Their counterparts for lead actor are Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”).

For comedies, last year’s winner “Hacks” faces off with “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shrinking,” “The Studio” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Some familiar faces in the lead actress in a comedy series are nominated again this year, including Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and last year’s winner, Jean Smart (“Hacks”). Uzo Aduba is also nominated for “The Residence” and Kristen Bell received her first Emmy nomination for “Nobody Wants This.” For lead actor, incumbent Jeremy Allen White is nominated alongside Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”), a first-time nominee; Seth Rogen (“The Studio”); Jason Segel (“Shrinking”) and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Check out the full list of nominees here .

Who’s going to win?

If you’re sick of the days when a handful of shows seemed to sweep their categories, this might be the year for you. Awards prognosticators , including The Times’ own Glenn Whipp, believe some of the drama categories could be a tight race between “Severance” and “The Pitt,” with the former having the edge. Even if the medical drama doesn’t win the top drama prize, “The Pitt’s” Noah Wyle is widely expected to win lead actor over “Severance” star Adam Scott.

Newcomer “The Studio” is predicted to be a favorite in the comedy categories, with some experts saying it could beat out defending champ “Hacks” for comedy series and its star and creator Seth Rogen is expected to take home the lead actor prize.

It’s also looking like it might be a big night for boomers, with Kathy Bates as the favorite for actress in a drama for “Matlock” and Jean Smart is expected to once again win actress in a comedy series for “Hacks.” Harrison Ford is also the front-runner for supporting actor in a comedy for his role in “Shrinking,” which would mark the 83-year-old’s first ever Emmy win on his first nomination.

“Adolescence” and “The Penguin” are far ahead of the rest in the limited series race and the series are expected to each pick up a handful of trophies in the category.

Check out the L.A. Times BuzzMeter with more 2025 Emmys predictions here .

Who’s presenting?

Several nominees will be taking the stage to present awards. Those include Ike Barinholtz, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Kathryn Hahn, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Parker Posey, Michael Schur and Jeff Probst.

It’s also looking like there might be a handful of cast reunions based on the presenters the Television Academy announced: “Gilmore Girls” stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Eric Dane and Jesse Williams, “American Horror Story” stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters and “Shōgun” leads (and 2024 Emmy winners) Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai are each set to present.

“Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones are also on the slate.

Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, Tony Goldwyn, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Leanne Morgan, Phylicia Rashad, Sydney Sweeney and Sofía Vergara will also present.