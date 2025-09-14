Let’s break down the 2025 Emmys: Follow our experts’ live chat

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

We’ve celebrated the nominations, predicted the winners and gotten all glammed up. Now follow along throughout the night as our experts break down the 2025 Emmy Awards.

4:53 p.m. What have you been doing to prep for this evening, Glenn? I made chili and sent my husband on a Trader Joe’s run because guac and chips are required. — M.M.

Can I come over to your house, Mary? I need snacks. I just flew in from Washington where my niece, Meghan, tied the knot with the delightful Tommy. All I have in my stomach is the rum and coke my neighbor handed me when I got home. — G.W.

Oooo. This should be fun. The rum-and-coke Glenn is the best Glenn. Also, where do you live that neighbors just hand you rum and cokes when you arrive from the airport? — M.M.

Sadly, not Jamaica ... though I’m making that a goal should be doing this next year. — G.W.

4:49 p.m. Do you really think “The Pitt” is going to win best drama? Over “Severance”? I feel like that category has the opportunity to surprise, but I bow to your odds-making track record. — M.M.

I picked “Severance,” Mary. It received 27 nominations to 13 for “The Pitt.” But upsets are often rooted in emotions. And no series provoked more of an emotional response this year. So I’d be happy to be wrong and have “The Pitt” prevail. — G.W.

So you are essentially betting each way. I confess I am anxious to see if the recently canceled “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” wins and what Colbert will have to say if it does. — M.M.

Haha ... no ... I picked “Severance.” But “The Pitt” winning would not be shocking. And I’d be there for it. — G.W.

4:45 p.m. Hello, Mary! Here we are again, another Emmys, another opportunity for you to lament that “Slow Horses” isn’t going to win best drama series. At least “Slow Horses” has won an Emmy (writing), something the late, great “Better Call Saul” never managed to do from 53 (!) nominations.

But that’s the past and we’re not here to relitigate. Let’s focus on the here and now. Did “The Pitt” wring enough tears to take the drama series Emmy? Is there anything left for Jean Smart to say other than “thank you” when she wins a fourth Emmy for “Hacks”? Will the traditionally taciturn Harrison Ford say anything other than “thank you” if he wins his first Emmy for “Shrinking”?

What questions are you mulling over as we await the ceremony to begin, my friend? — G.W.

“How’s Nate Bargatze going to do?” is the initial question. As I noted in an earlier column, his non-Hollywood, down-home, every-guy persona makes him quite a departure from past Emmy hosts. He is also rigorously non-political, and has said he will not be mentioning the recent killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Given the maelstrom of political vitriol over reactions (and non-reactions) to the tragedy, I do not envy him walking into this moment, but if anyone can sell the need for, and importance of, non-politically charged entertainment, it’s Bargatze.

Other than that, I am still holding out hope for Gary Oldman and “Slow Horses” to prevail (just as my daughters are rooting for Pedro Pascal and “The Last of Us”) and very much looking forward to seeing Kathy Bates win — I love “Matlock” and not just because it serves as a welcome reminder that older women deserve the same kind of roles that older men have long enjoyed. — M.M.