‘Adolescence,’ Netflix’s hit crime drama, wins Emmy for limited series

“Adolescence,” the buzzy Netflix drama about a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a female classmate, won the Emmy for limited or anthology series.

The four-episode U.K. project was highly praised for its approach of filming each installment in a single camera shot.

Also scoring wins for the series were Owen Cooper, who won supporting actor in the category for his portrayal of the young suspect. The 15-year-old Cooper made history as the youngest performer ever to win in the category.

Erin Doherty, who played a psychologist, was another winner as she scored a statuette for supporting actress. She and Cooper were spotlighted in the series’ third episode, where their characters engaged in a tense battle of wills.

Stephen Graham, who created the series along with fellow executive producer Jack Thorne, said after “Adolescence” received 13 Emmy nominations that “there was just something that happened with this show, and it was the true definition of an ensemble.”

Graham and Thorne were nominated for producing the drama, and Graham was also won for lead actor for his portrayal of Eddie Miller, the devastated father of the teen suspect. Philip Barantini won for directing the series as well. The series also picked up two early awards at the Creative Arts Emmys for cinematography and casting.

Other nominees in the category included FX on Hulu’s “Dying for Sex,” HBO’s “The Penguin” and another pair of Netflix series, “Black Mirror” and “Monster: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story.”.

The hoopla surrounding “Adolescence” was comparable to Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” which was a heavy award winner last year. That series revolved around an aspiring comedian’s increasingly sinister encounters with an eccentric woman.