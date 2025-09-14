Beyoncé has already won her first Emmy. Could she win one more trophy?

“Beyoncé Bowl” is nominated for live variety special, which will be presented during the Emmys telecast.

Beyoncé already has one Emmy in her trophy case. “Beyoncé Bowl,” the pop star’s “Cowboy Carter“-themed NFL halftime performance, could get one more during the prime-time telecast.

The special earned Beyoncé her first-ever Emmy in August for costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming, which she shared with designers Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell and Timothy White. The award is selected by a panel and was announced in advance along with other juried awards. “Beyoncé Bowl” received five overall nominations, including for choreography, production design and directing for a variety special. Winners of those categories were announced at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys, but so far “Beyoncé Bowl’s” tally remains at one.

However, Beyoncé has a shot at one more Emmy for live variety special, which will be awarded during the prime-time ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles. The special is up against a number of notable contenders, including Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, the 2025 Oscars, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” and “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.” Last week, Lamar won an Emmy for music direction on the halftime show, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” took home seven Emmys, and the Oscars won one award.

Beyoncé’s showstopping performance, the first-ever halftime show for an NFL Christmas Day game, was filmed in 2024 in the pop star’s hometown of Houston at NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens. It featured a medley of songs from her most recent album, the country-infused “Cowboy Carter,” including “16 Carriages,” her rendition of the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” “Ya Ya,” “My House” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin,” “Spaghettii/Riiverdance,” “Levii’s Jeans,” her cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and the lead single, “Texas Hold ’Em.” The show also included appearances by Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer and Tiera Kennedy. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood called the live 13-minute production “a thrill from top to bottom.”

Though no stranger to Emmy nominations, this is the first year Beyoncé has won the award. She was previously nominated for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” which documented her Coachella performance in 2018; “Lemonade,” her 2016 visual album; “On the Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z,” a 2014 HBO concert special; and for her Super Bowl XLVII halftime performance in 2013.

An edited presentation of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is available to stream on Hulu.