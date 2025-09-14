Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by TV mom Phylicia Rashad during Emmys’ ‘In Memoriam’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The “In Memoriam” segment of the 77th Emmy Awards opened Sunday with a tribute to “The Cosby Show” actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Phylicia Rashad, the six-time Emmy nominee who played Warner’s TV mom on the series, took to stage at the Peacock Theatre to speak about Warner and honor the television personalities that died this past year.

“He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood,” said Rashad, “and like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts.”

Warner, who portrayed Theo Huxtable for eight seasons on the iconic family sitcom, died in July at age 54.

“Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them, not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us,” she continued. “And even though they may no longer be here with us, we can all smile knowing that their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives. And whether you grew up watching them or have just now discovered their brilliance, their light remains in the very fabric of our industry.”

Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson then took to the stage to perform “Go Rest High on that Mountain” as a slideshow of performers, writers, producers and more played on screens behind them.

Remembrances for Michelle Trachtenberg, Ozzy Osbourne, Anne Burrell, David Lynch, Julian McMahon, George Wendt, Loni Anderson, Maggie Smith, John Amos and Mark Snow were among those included in the segment. An image of Quincy Jones concluded the segment.

Because of time limitations, a number of television figures were not included in the televised tribute. Among those who were missing included wrestler Hulk Hogan, actor Polly Holliday and actor Graham Greene.