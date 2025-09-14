All the looks from the 2025 Emmys red carpet

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Television’s biggest night is here and with it comes some of the best red carpet fashion of awards season.

This year’s Emmy-nominated stars include the always stylish Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), Carrie Coon (“The White Lotus”), Cate Blanchett (“Disclaimer”) and Michelle Williams (“Dying for Sex”).

Meanwhile, Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Colman Domingo (“The Four Seasons”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) and Javier Bardem (“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”) are among the men who are sure to impress. Here’s hoping that host Nate Bargatze dresses as George Washington at one point in the night to revive his hit “Saturday Night Live” sketch “Washington’s Dream.”

Hollywood (and red carpet) veterans Kathy Bates, Jean Smart, Catherine O’Hara, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Harrison Ford, Martin Short and Gary Oldman may school them all on sartorial taste.

The 77th Emmy Awards will be broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS. Apple TV+’s “Severance” leads all nominees this year with 27, followed by HBO’s “The Penguin” with 24.

Here are the best looks from the 2025 Emmys, updating live:

Kit Hoover

“Access Hollywood” host Kit Hoover is effortlessly chic on the red carpet. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Haley Kalil

Social media influencer Haley Kalil is serving looks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Derek Hough

Leave it to “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough to bust a move on the red carpet. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justine Lupe

“Nobody Wants This” star Justine Lupe sparkles on the Emmys carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bresha Webb