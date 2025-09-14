Advertisement
Television

All the looks from the 2025 Emmys red carpet

1521953-et-2025-emmys-red-carpet-0603.jpg
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
Television’s biggest night is here and with it comes some of the best red carpet fashion of awards season.

This year’s Emmy-nominated stars include the always stylish Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), Carrie Coon (“The White Lotus”), Cate Blanchett (“Disclaimer”) and Michelle Williams (“Dying for Sex”).

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 - Emmy statues on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Television

How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards (and everything else you need to know)

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Emmy Awards, including how to watch the ceremony, who the presenters will be and who might win.

Meanwhile, Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Colman Domingo (“The Four Seasons”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) and Javier Bardem (“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”) are among the men who are sure to impress. Here’s hoping that host Nate Bargatze dresses as George Washington at one point in the night to revive his hit “Saturday Night Live” sketch “Washington’s Dream.”

Hollywood (and red carpet) veterans Kathy Bates, Jean Smart, Catherine O’Hara, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Harrison Ford, Martin Short and Gary Oldman may school them all on sartorial taste.

A view of the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview is seen at Peacock Theater on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Television

LAPD says it’s ‘fully prepared’ for Emmy Awards, a high-security event

Major events like the Emmys have high security protocols in place, something that has been in place since the 9/11 attacks.

The 77th Emmy Awards will be broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS. Apple TV+’s “Severance” leads all nominees this year with 27, followed by HBO’s “The Penguin” with 24.

Here are the best looks from the 2025 Emmys, updating live:

Kit Hoover

Kit Hoover wears a white satin gown.
“Access Hollywood” host Kit Hoover is effortlessly chic on the red carpet.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil poses in a green gown with a long train.
Social media influencer Haley Kalil is serving looks.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Derek Hough

Derek Hough, in a tux, dances on the red carpet.
Leave it to “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough to bust a move on the red carpet.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe wears a nude gown with sequins.
“Nobody Wants This” star Justine Lupe sparkles on the Emmys carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik wears a long sleeve black gown.
Shanina Shaik arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb wears a blue satin off-the-shoulder dress.
Bresha Webb, one of the hosts of E!’s Emmys red carpet live show, arrives in style.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

