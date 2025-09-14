2025 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners
-
-
-
- Share via
The 77th Emmy Awards begin tonight at 5 p.m. The live telecast, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
“Severance,” Apple TV+’s sci-fi workplace dark comedy, was the top nominee, earning 27 total nominations. HBO’s gritty comic book gangster origin story, “The Penguin,” followed with 24 total noms. The swanky luxury drama “The White Lotus” and the sharp Hollywood satire “The Studio,” also from HBO and Apple TV+, respectively, followed with 23 nominations apiece.
With its 23 nods, “The Studio” tied the record for most nominations in a year by a comedy series set by “The Bear” last year.
Awards columnist Glenn Whipp has been tracking the Emmy race all season. Here are his predictions for who will win in 15 major categories on Sunday.
“Adolescence” breakout Owen Cooper, 15, became the youngest actor ever nominated for supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or movie. He is among the 33 first-time acting nominees this year along with Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”); Chloë Sevigny (“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”); “Nobody Wants This” co-stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody; Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga from “Presumed Innocent”; Jenny Slate (“Dying for Sex”); and “The Penguin” actors Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honors the artistic and technical achievements as well as some performance categories, were held on Sept. 6 and 7. The complete list of those winners is available here.
Limited series
“Adolescence”
“Black Mirror”
“Dying for Sex”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“The Penguin”
Limited series / TV movie lead actress
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Limited series / TV movie lead actor
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Limited series / TV movie supporting actress
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
Limited series / TV movie supporting actor
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“The Studio”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Comedy lead actress
Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Comedy lead actor
Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Comedy supporting actress
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Comedy supporting actor
Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Drama series
“Andor”
“The Diplomat”
“The Last of Us”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt”
“Severance”
“Slow Horses”
“The White Lotus”
Drama lead actress
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Britt Lower, “Severance”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Drama lead actor
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Drama supporting actress
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
Drama supporting actor
Zach Cherry, “Severance”
Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
James Marsden, “Paradise”
Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
John Turturro, “Severance”
Television movie
“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”
“The Gorge”
“Mountainhead”
“Nonnas”
“Rebel Ridge”
Talk series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality competition program
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Scripted variety series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Saturday Night Live”
More to Read
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.