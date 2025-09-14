Owen Cooper is youngest to win Emmy for supporting actor in limited series

Owen Cooper continues to make Emmys history.

The “Adolescence” star won the Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner ever in the category. Cooper, 15, also holds the record for being the youngest actor nominated for this award.

Cooper was recognized for his portrayal of Jamie Miller, a 13-year old accused of murdering a female classmate in the Netflix crime drama. In addition to its performances, the buzzy series was hailed for its approach of filming each of its four episodes as a single camera shot. Cooper was 14 when “Adolescence” was filmed and the show is his first professional credit.

Cooper is now also one of the youngest Emmy winners ever among all of the acting categories. Just four other teenagers have previously won Primetime Emmy Awards and they all were recognized decades ago. The youngest is Roxana Zal, who was 14 when she won in 1984 for her role in “Something About Amelia.” Kristy McNichol won twice in the 1970s for her role in “Family” at age 15 and 17. Scott Jacoby of “That Certain Summer” and Anthony Murphy of “Tom Brown’s School Days,” who both won in 1973 at 16 and 17, respectively, round out the short list.

The other nominees for supporting actor in a limited series or movie included Cooper’s co-star Ashley Walters, Javier Bardem of Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard of Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent” and Rob Delaney of FX on Hulu’s “Dying for Sex.”