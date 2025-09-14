Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen honored with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at Emmys

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Beloved actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen became the first couple to jointly accept a prestigious award from the Television Academy honoring philanthropy at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Kristen Bell and Michael Schur presented the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award to the duo during the live telecast. Schur created “The Good Place,” which Danson starred in alongside Bell from 2016-20.

“There’s no honor that would mean more to Mary and me than this one, and the fact that it’s been given to both of us means the world,” Danson said.

“If it’s true that life is made up of two emotions, love and fear, the world’s a little out of balance right now,” Steenburgen added. “We don’t want to live in fear, so we make ourselves useful working for organizations that move the scale away from fear and put us smack dab in the middle of love.”

While each actor has worked across several different organizations and causes both individually and as a pair, their philanthropic work typically relates to environmentalism and conservation and advocacy for children.

The award is not given out annually, and there have been only a handful of recipients since it was established by the Television Academy in 2002. Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Danny Thomas (posthumously), George Clooney and Sean Penn. The award is bestowed on those in the media and entertainment industry whose humanitarian work has made a profound impact, invoking the spirit of late comedian Bob Hope’s philanthropy.

Danson and Steenburgen have “long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a news release when the recipients were announced.

“From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose,” Abrego’s statement continued.

Danson, a longtime environmentalist and ocean conservation activist, co-founded the American Oceans Campaign nearly four decades ago with the goal of alerting Americans to hazards created by oil spills, offshore developments, toxic wastes, sewage pollution and other ocean abuses. Since the organization merged with Oceana in 2001, Danson has served on its board of directors and has testified before the House Committee on National Resources on behalf of the cause.

Steenburgen is an advocate for increasing funding for the arts in American schools. She served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Boards Assn. Capital Conference, emphasizing the importance of the arts in public schools.

Danson and Steenburgen also co-founded the nonprofit Angels at Risk with activist Susie Spain in 2007. The organization aims to address drug and alcohol abuse in kids, teenagers and families by pushing for early prevention education in all schools and creating educational programs and services designed to encourage communication between teens and parents.

The couple have also individually supported and worked with several other philanthropic organizations. For Danson, that has included organizations like the ASPCA, Climate U.S. PAC, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Malaria No More and Young Storytellers; Steenburgen has worked with Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International and No Kid Hungry.

Danson and Steenburgen are also strong supporters of the LGTBQ+ community, and they recently received the Nancy Pelosi Equality Ally Award at the 2024 Equality PAC National Pride Gala.

Danson, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, is best known for playing Sam Malone in “Cheers,” and for his role on “The Good Place.” Steenburgen, an Oscar and Golden Globe winner, has starred in “Parenthood,” “Melvin and Howard” “Elf” and more. Danson is currently starring in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside,” and Steenburgen is joining the comedy for its upcoming second season.