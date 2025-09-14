‘The Studio’ wins comedy series at Emmys, beating past champs ‘Hacks’ and ‘The Bear’

“The Studio,” featuring an ensemble cast including Ike Barinholtz, from left, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen, won best comedy series at the 2025 Emmys.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Thank you, Sal Saperstein! Freshman series “The Studio” is the top comedy at the Emmys, adding to its collection of 12 wins.

Last year’s winner, “Hacks,” and previous winner “The Bear” were also in the running for the comedy series award, along with “Abbott Elementary,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shrinking” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“The Studio” also became the new record-holder for most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year. Last year’s haul from “The Bear” was the previous record-high of 11 wins.

Advertisement

The Apple TV+ comedy series that pokes fun at Hollywood was quickly acclaimed by critics and viewers alike when it debuted earlier this year. It was created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” et al.) along with Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, and directed throughout by Rogen and Goldberg.

The series also stars Rogen alongside an ensemble cast of bumbling movie studio execs played by Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn and Bryan Cranston. There are also several cameos from real-life movie stars and Hollywood players, including Dave Franco, Zoë Kravitz, Anthony Mackie, Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese (and each of them earned Emmy nods for their performances).

“The Studio” led the pack at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held earlier this month and honor the artistic and technical achievements as well as some performance categories. The series picked up nine awards then, including for Cranston’s guest performance, production design, costuming and cinematography.

Advertisement

Rogen and Goldberg told The Times, when they nabbed a record-setting 23 Emmy nominations this summer, the awards attention was unexpected.

“There’s a real novelty to it and it’s incredibly flattering in a way that we are not used to being flattered,” Rogen said.