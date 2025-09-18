Advertisement
Television

‘SNL’ Season 51 hosts include Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter

A photo of a man singing on stage with decor and background dancers.
Bad Bunny is among the starry lineup of hosts for Season 51 of “Saturday Night Live.”
(Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Kaitlyn Huamani staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Kaitlyn Huamani
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

It’s almost time for “Saturday Night Live” to return to our television screens, and some fan favorites will be coming back as hosts for Season 51.

Musician Bad Bunny will kick things off as host for the season premiere on Oct. 4, with musical guest Doja Cat. The three-time Grammy Award winner previously hosted in 2023 and was also the night’s musical guest. Doja Cat’s appearance will mark her “SNL” musical guest debut.

Bad Bunny saluda al llegar a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina el jueves 5 de octubre de 2023, en Coral Gables, Florida. (Foto AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

Television

‘Saturday Night Live’: Bad Bunny pulls double duty with the help of Pedro Pascal and Mick Jagger

The Latin trap artist played host and performer this week on the show, which featured appearances from Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger, Fred Armisen and Lady Gaga.

Following the premiere, “SNL” alum Amy Poehler will return to the show for her second individual hosting appearance and third overall (she co-hosted with her frequent comedy partner and former “Weekend Update” co-anchor Tina Fey in 2015). Joining Poehler for the Oct. 11 episode will be singer-songwriter Role Model, who will make his “SNL” debut.

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter will perform as both host and musical guest on Oct. 18, marking her first time hosting and second appearance as musical guest. Although she hasn’t hosted, she made a memorable appearance in a sketch during the 50th anniversary special earlier this year and performed alongside Paul Simon to open the episode.

The 51st season of the sketch comedy show will feature five newcomers to the cast: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Marshall was previously on the “SNL” writing staff and is known for his on-camera appearances as part of the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio.

A headshot photo of comedian Ben Marshall with his arms crossed.

Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ announces new cast members for Season 51 after a series of departures

After a blockbuster 50th season of “Saturday Night Live,” five new cast members will join the sketch series, which comes on the heels of several departures.

Several longtime cast members are also departing the series, including Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement