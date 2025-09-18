‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is getting a movie. The book series may be a guide to what happens

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in the series finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which is getting a feature film that will conclude the story.

This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Isabel “Belly” Conklin and Conrad Fisher had a très romantique reunion in Paris in the highly anticipated series finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” this week — but that’s not the end of their love story.

Hours after Prime Video dropped the series finale of the hit show on Wednesday, the streamer announced a feature film continuation to be written and directed by author, creator and co-showrunner Jenny Han.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said in a press release. The surprise announcement was made during the red carpet finale premiere in the City of Love, with Han and the stars of the series, including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, in attendance.

Story and production details for the untitled “Summer I Turned Pretty” movie are under wraps, as is the release date. But fans of Han’s bestselling book series of the same name have already guessed which major milestone a “Summer” movie is likely to reveal: Belly’s wedding to Conrad.

The wedding, an ultimate happy ending for the couple after their tumultuous three-season journey of first love and heartbreak, was originally revealed in the epilogue of Han’s third “Summer” novel, “We’ll Always Have Summer.” Curiously for the series, in which Han has shown meticulous creative control with well-curated book moments, music and visual details, Belly and Conrad’s onscreen love story comes to an open-ended conclusion when they return together to the Cousins summer house, with Belly narrating an ambiguous forward jump in time.

Additionally, a credits montage titled “Christmas in Paris” shows snapshots of them spending the holiday together and an onscreen letter from Han thanking fans that appears to open the door to more of Belly and Conrad’s story: “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins.”

Belly and Conrad’s onscreen love story comes to an open-ended conclusion when they return together to the Cousins summer house in the series finale. (Eddy Chen / Prime)

The final three episodes of the global hit series expand on the book’s epilogue, switching the setting from Spain to Paris, where Belly (Tung) finishes college abroad after a love confession from Conrad (Briney) upends her would-be nuptials to his brother, Jeremiah (Casalegno). The penultimate episode included the handwritten letters from the book that Conrad begins sending Belly during their time apart, leading to their eventual romantic reconnection.

In the 79-minute series finale, written by Han and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka and directed by Jesse Peretz, Conrad arrives in Paris a year later to surprise Belly on her birthday. They clear the air and rekindle their spark during a “Before Sunrise”-esque day together. A passionate night is followed by a tearful goodbye, an emotional revelation, a dramatic dash to the train station, and the return of the infinity necklace that has symbolized their love since Season 1.

The episode also checks in on the folks back home in Cousins, including Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer), who are navigating the next steps of their own relationship, and Jeremiah, now an up-and-coming chef, who has moved on from his breakup with Belly and is forging a romantic connection with former co-worker Denise (Isabella Briggs).

After watching the finale, some fans on social media felt that Belly and Conrad’s love story was incomplete, wanting to see more of the couple together, and that it missed book moments like their wedding, closure for other characters, and a reunion of the whole Cousins crew.

Avid fans had already begun poring over the episode for hints of more “Summer” to come. Eagle-eyed viewers like TikTok creator @bookbeedani noted that the numbers “12” and “14” appearing throughout the episodes and holiday hints, including a red and green dress worn by Han in a promo revealing the finale title, support speculation that a Dec. 14 Christmas special might be in the works.

Those details could hint at what’s to come in a “Summer” feature film, including what we didn’t see in the series finale, like the letter Susannah wrote to Belly before her death, a “Bonrad” wedding — and first dance to “Stay” by Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs — and a final scene with the pair on the beach that has been witness to several of their important moments together.

“I’m definitely open to doing more stories in the universe,” Han told The Times in an interview ahead of the finale. The film, which will mark Han’s feature directorial debut after making her first foray into directing with a Season 3 episode told from Conrad’s perspective, could also tie up loose ends or tee up spin-off potential for other beloved characters, including Steven and Taylor in California; Laurel, John and Adam on that singles cruise; or Jeremiah and Denise in … love?