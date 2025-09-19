Advertisement
Television

Charlie Kirk loved the ‘South Park’ episode about him and would want it broadcast, his producer says

A cartoon image showing four key 'South Park' characters near a sign that reads 'South Park'
Charlie Kirk would want Paramount to make his “South Park” episode available again, according to a producer for the slain influencer’s show.
(Comedy Central)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
An executive producer for “The Charlie Kirk Show” and close friend of the conservative personality has asked Paramount to continue airing reruns of the episode that features a parody of the slain political influencer.

“As someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in ‘South Park,’” Andrew Kolvet posted Wednesday on X. “He would want the episode back up.”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem makes her "South Park" debut.

Hollywood Inc.

‘South Park’ is having its best ratings in years. Thank Trump and Kristi Noem spoofs

The second episode of the durable Comedy Central hit scored its largest TV audience since 2018.

Comedy Central, which is owned by Paramount, announced it will not air reruns of the second episode of the latest season after Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 in Utah. The episode can still be found on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Paramount did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for comment.

“Got a Nut,” which premiered Aug. 6, follows Cartman taking over a podcast where he argues with students about political topics. In the episode, the South Park character changes his hairstyle to resemble Kirk’s and says he wants to become a “master debater.”

When Comedy Central teased the episode, Kirk told Fox News Digital that he saw it as a badge of honor.

“We as conservatives need to be able to take a joke,” he told Fox in late July. “We shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously.”

Los Angeles, CA - September 11: Community leaders and members attend a vigil, in downtown Los Angeles at the Federal Building, for conservative political activist Charlie Kirk who was killed on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Admiration for Charlie Kirk — if not his beliefs — cut across political lines

Kirk founded the nonprofit Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, and it grew into a force that promoted conservative views on high school and college campuses across the nation.

Around the same time, Kirk changed the profile picture of his podcast’s Instagram and TikTok accounts to a picture of Cartman sporting the host’s hairdo.

Since Kirk’s death, some businesses are showing little mercy to employees who speak out negatively about the situation. On Wednesday, ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live” indefinitely after affiliates complained about comments the host made on Monday’s show. DC Comics canceled its “Red Hood” comic book series after writer Gretchen Felker-Martin made comments mocking Kirk’s death on her Bluesky account. (Felker-Martin is transgender; Kirk regularly spoke out against transitioning.)

On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that “we’re not done yet” in terms of making changes to the media ecosystem.

Here’s hoping this article passes the vibe check.

