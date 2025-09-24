Advertisement
Television

Jessica Chastain pushes back against Apple’s decision to hold ‘The Savant’ after Charlie Kirk’s death

Jessica Chastain, in black sheer blouse, leans on a table.
Jessica Chastain publicly disagreed with Apple’s decision to hold her thriller series “The Savant,” about domestic terrorism.
(Jesse Dittmar / For The Times)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Jessica Chastain has publicly challenged Apple TV+ following the streamer’s decision to hold her upcoming series “The Savant.”

Apple TV+ on Tuesday said it would be delaying the release of the show about domestic terrorism, which follows an investigator who infiltrates online hate groups.

Chastain voiced her opposition to the postponement Wednesday on Instagram, writing that she and Apple were “not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”

Advertisement

Representatives for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NOVEMBER, 6th 2021. Actress Jessica Chastain is seen near Central Park in New York, NY. Chastain undergoes a startling transformation to play evangelist Tammy Faye Baker in the new film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." 11/06/2021 Photo by Jesse Dittmar / For The Times

Awards

Before her Oscar, Jessica Chastain lived off residuals. ‘I just know the actors can’t give in’

Jessica Chastain on talking too much, making ‘George & Tammy’ at the right time, and how ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ was a game-changer.

In her Instagram post, Chastain said, “In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States,” going on to cite the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Sept. 10 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk among instances of political violence in recent years.

“I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is,” Chastain said.

Advertisement

“The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” she said.

Chastain said she hopes audiences will be able to see the show soon. Apple has not yet announced a new release date for the series.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement