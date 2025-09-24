Jessica Chastain pushes back against Apple’s decision to hold ‘The Savant’ after Charlie Kirk’s death
-
-
-
- Share via
Jessica Chastain has publicly challenged Apple TV+ following the streamer’s decision to hold her upcoming series “The Savant.”
Apple TV+ on Tuesday said it would be delaying the release of the show about domestic terrorism, which follows an investigator who infiltrates online hate groups.
Chastain voiced her opposition to the postponement Wednesday on Instagram, writing that she and Apple were “not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”
Representatives for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.
Before her Oscar, Jessica Chastain lived off residuals. ‘I just know the actors can’t give in’
Jessica Chastain on talking too much, making ‘George & Tammy’ at the right time, and how ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ was a game-changer.
In her Instagram post, Chastain said, “In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States,” going on to cite the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Sept. 10 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk among instances of political violence in recent years.
“I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is,” Chastain said.
“The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” she said.
Chastain said she hopes audiences will be able to see the show soon. Apple has not yet announced a new release date for the series.
More to Read
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.