As ‘Law & Order’ starts its 25th season, the case isn’t closed yet for Dick Wolf

Even in these tumultuous times, these three things remain constant — death, taxes and “Law & Order.”

The juggernaut of the “Law & Order” universe created by producer Dick Wolf continues more than three decades after its debut in September 1990. The franchise is building momentum as the so-called mothership and spin-off “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” premiere new seasons Thursday on NBC, followed by the fifth season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which debuted on Peacock in April.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Christopher Meloni, Tony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson participated in an Emmys tribute to the dramas this month. Fan excitement heightened with post-ceremony pictures of Hargitay, who plays Capt. Olivia Benson, and Meloni, who plays Det. Elliot Stabler. Devotees of “SVU” have been pushing for years for the two characters to become romantically involved on the series.

NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment just launched a “Law & Order” FAST channel that’s available on several platforms including Prime Video and Roku. The USA Network and Sundance TV air regular marathons of “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Ice-T, from left, S. Epatha Merkerson, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Tony Goldwyn during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Videos of fans dancing to the theme song by composer Mike Post have been popping up on social media for months. Hargitay and her “SVU” co-star Kelli Giddish posted their own boogie to the funky, jazzy tune.

“My reaction to all of this is ‘Thank you, God,’” Wolf said in a phone interview. “It’s an amazing gift. It’s made my life. I had once done a pretty good job working on other people’s shows. But once ‘Law & Order’ happened, it was all in the rearview mirror.”

The franchise is the crown jewel of the Wolf empire which includes NBC’s block of Chicago-based dramas, including “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” and CBS’ “FBI” and midseason drama “CIA.”

Wolf, 78, said he is thrilled that “Law & Order” is entering its 25th season and “Law & Order: SVU” its 27th season. In addition to the casts and crews, he credited the success of the series to veteran writing and producing teams headed by “Law & Order” showrunner Rick Eid and executive producer Peter Jankowski.

In an exclusive interview, Wolf discussed what he thinks would be the perfect “Law & Order” episode, the prospect of another Los Angeles-based spin-off, and whether Benson and Stabler will ever get together. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi in “Street Justice,” the 25th season opening episode of “Law & Order.” (Peter Kramer / NBC) Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino in the Season 27 premiere episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” (Virginia Sherwood / NBC)

How are you feeling about having two of the longest-running shows in TV history?

I woke up the other day and realized, “My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of ‘Law & Order.’” I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in. There must have been 22 national reviews, and they were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable. I went into my office, shut the door, sat at my desk and said to myself, “Remember this feeling because it’s never going to happen again.” And it hasn’t. To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying.

What do you attribute it to?

There hasn’t been an interview where I don’t say, “You don’t do this alone.” The people I work with are the best in the business. Now it’s at a different level. We have no fat. We produce 192 episodes with four people in the front office. The number of shows that we push out at the level they are produced is a miracle to me. Fifty-hour work weeks are common, and 60-hour work weeks are not unusual. It’s nice to be the figurehead in the cult of personality, but these are truly the best people in the business. Peter and I have been together 30 years. A lot of the producers and writers have been on the various shows for more than 20 years.

How long do you think the franchise can last?

Did you see the Emmys? Did it look like we are going anywhere? I’ve been asked how long do I think these shows can last, and the answer remains the same: It all depends on the writing. If you don’t have the words, the actors can’t make them up no matter how good they are. There has to be meat on the bones, and that’s what “Law & Order” is. Not many bones, but a lot of meat.

1 2 3 1. Jerry Orbach, left, as Det. Lennie Briscoe, and Benjamin Bratt as Det. Rey Curtis. (NBCU Photo Bank) 2. Jerry Orbach as Det. Lennie Briscoe, S. Epatha Merkerson as Lt. Anita Van Buren and Jesse L. Martin as Det. Ed Green. (NBCU Photo Bank) 3. Carey Lowell as Jamie Ross and Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, who appeared in more than 400 episodes of “Law & Order.” (Stephen Danelian/NBC)

Is there a ”secret sauce” to that ”meat”?

Jerry Orbach [who played Det. Lennie Briscoe on “Law & Order” from 1992 to 2004] came up with the best description. He said, “Every week, ‘Law & Order’ is a Catholic High Mass.” If you’ve been educated under that philosophy from childhood, you know that you may choose to do evil, but you sure as hell know the difference between right and wrong. The basic underlying principle — and everyone on the shows know this — is that you can forgive in writing almost anything, but not murder. You can’t kill people. What happened with Charlie Kirk is a perfect example. No matter what end of the political spectrum you are, it’s never an excuse to kill somebody. “Law & Order” has been good at exploring those perimeters for a long time. It’s a never-ending story. People will not stop killing each other in new and unique ways. I never worry about running out of stories.

After the killing of George Floyd, there was speculation that shows about law enforcement and police officers would have to change or be reevaluated.

Once again, the reason we’re still here is because of the writing. We’re not lecturing, we’re not teaching. The perfect “Law & Order” episode has not been done yet, and I push for it every year. It would be where all six of the regulars have different points of view on the same issue, and as you listen to them, you realize every one of them is right.

In 2010, you attempted a “Law & Order” series set in Los Angeles that has the catchy nickname of “LOLA.” It starred Corey Stoll and Skeet Ulrich, but it didn’t last long. Now that the franchise seems to be thriving, is there a chance there might be another attempt at an L.A.-based “Law & Order.”?

Yes. You know what my sign-out phrase is. Stay tuned.

Even though the shows are doing well, you’ve been around long enough to see the evolution of television and how much it is changing.

When it comes to broadcast television — look, we’re very comfortable and taken very good care of. We’re fed and watered and taken outside regularly. But the reality is broadcast television is in hospice. There are some very healthy people there who have a very substantial lifespan, and I feel we are in that category of shows that will get to the end of broadcast, in one sense or another. But it’s all going to be streaming at some point. I think we will be here as long as broadcast is viable. I told Mariska I would get her a very comfortable wheelchair.

Speaking of Mariska, fans seem to be clamoring more than ever for Benson and Stabler to hook up. I know you can’t spoil it, but is there a chance that could happen?

They’ve been clamoring for 25 years! Look, I never say never. But I do learn some lessons from history. When did “Moonlighting” became unwatchable?

When Maddie (Cybill Shepherd) and Dave (Bruce Willis) got together?

Exactly. Once they did it, it was over.

So be careful what you wish for?

Exactly.