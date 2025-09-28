Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have wed: ‘I married a real life disney princess’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month. The pair married over the weekend.

Actor, singer and businesswoman Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco were married Saturday in California, according to posts the couple shared on Instagram.

Gomez shared a series of dreamily filtered photos of the couple on a lawn in wedding attire — Gomez in a white halter-styled gown and Blanco in a classic black tuxedo, both reportedly designed by Ralph Lauren — while embracing and holding hands as Gomez gripped a simple bouquet of white flowers. The caption simply stated the date — “9.27.25” — flanked by white heart emojis and audio of “La Vie En Rose” overlaying the display. “My wife in real life,” read a comment from Blanco on the post. By Sunday morning, the post had already racked up more than 17 million likes, including from stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney. (It’s unclear if the photos were taken the day of the ceremony or earlier.)

On Sunday, Blanco shared his own commemorative post on Instagram with a caption that read: “i married a real life disney princess.” The series of photos included the couple, in their wedding attire, lounging on a white sofa and a close-up shot of their left hands with the wedding rings that now adorn them.

The couple’s weekend extravaganza was held in Santa Barbara, according to Vogue, with Taylor Swift and Gomez’s “Only Murders in the Building” cast mates Steve Martin and Martin Short among the guests reportedly in attendance. Meryl Streep, however, spent her weekend in Milan for Fashion Week, filming scenes for the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada.” Earlier this month, Gomez said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that Short would be the ring bearer. (We’re still hoping that’s true.) Other stars said to be invited are Ed Sheeran and Gomez’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” co-star David Henrie.

The celebration comes nearly a year after Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, announced their engagement in December 2024. At the time of their engagement, Gomez shared the news on Instagram, captioning a series of photos of her ring with the words, “forever begins now.”

Gomez revealed in a cover story with Interview Magazine that she first met Blanco more than a decade ago, when she was about 16 or 17, to potentially collaborate on a song. (As a producer, Blanco has worked with numerous A-list pop stars, including Katy Perry, Sheeran, Kanye West and Maroon 5.)

But it wasn’t until years later that they finally worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured J Balvin and Tainy. In 2023, the couple confirmed their relationship and, that same year, worked together on her song “Single Soon.” Earlier this year, the couple released their first album together, titled “I Said I Love You First.”