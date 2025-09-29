Advertisement
Walton Goggins is bullish about Pete Davidson’s prediction of inevitable public backlash

Walton Goggins has thoughts about Pete Davidson’s prediction for the “White Lotus” actor’s future.
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
  • Comedian Pete Davidson warned that Walton Goggins faces inevitable public backlash, comparing his trajectory to Pedro Pascal’s recent oversaturation criticism.
  • Goggins embraced the prediction, calling it “a blessing” and declaring he’ll enjoy it wholeheartedly.
  • The “Fallout” star said he would rather say yes to opportunities than no, even if fame’s shelf life is short.

Walton Goggins seems extremely grateful to learn that, if Pete Davidson is right, he might be the next Pedro Pascal — even if that might not be a good thing.

The Emmy-nominated actor, known for his eccentric characters in shows like “Fallout” and “The White Lotus,” responded Sunday to comments comedian Davidson made last week on Theo Von’s “This Past Week” podcast.

Television

Taking a spin as a fortune teller, the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member predicted that adoring fans would soon turn on Goggins, just as they had with Pascal.

“[Pascal] worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, f—ing blows up so f—ing hard, everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy,’” Davidson told Von. “And then a year later, he’s like in everything now cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f— away, dude.’”

“It’s like, we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn,” he added. “It’s within months.”

Well, Goggins responded to Davidson within days.

Television

“Pete we don’t know each other but I appreciate the heads up,” Goggins said on Instagram, posting an image of an article about the 31-year-old sharing his thoughts on fame. “We agree on one thing … Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man. A dear friend of mine.

“As a 53 year old,” he continued, “I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life.”

The headline on the attached article? “Pete Davidson Predicts Fans Will ‘Turn’ on Walton Goggins Similar to Pedro Pascal Oversaturation Backlash.”

Goggins took a moment to explain he would be promoting some upcoming projects to “honor all those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition,” then encouraged people to simply scroll away if they weren’t interested in reading about it.

Archives

“See to me,” he wrote, “being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!!”

It’s something Goggins said he couldn’t have imagined as a poor kid from Georgia.

“So ... if saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged,” he said in closing. “And if this headline is a possibility or an inevitability, if this is my fate, well ... f— it. I’m going to enjoy the F— OUT OF IT.”

Goggins told The Times last year that he sees his career as a stock he wants to own: “There have been dips, but it’s gradually gone up over time.”

Looks like it’s time to pump that stock before it’s dumped by the masses.

Anthony Solorzano

