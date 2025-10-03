Breaking News
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for using prostitutes in ‘freak-offs’
Advertisement
Television

Taylor Swift apparently has a lot to brag about with Travis Kelce (especially in bed)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after a football game
Taylor Swift gushed about how Travis Kelce “crushed it” with his proposal.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Taylor Swift discusses her engagement to Travis Kelce in a TV interview, praising his elaborate proposal setup at his Missouri home.
  • Kelce secretly arranged hedges to hide Swift’s photographer during the proposal, capturing the viral Instagram announcement photos in real time.
  • Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” contains explicit references to their relationship, including her most openly sexual song to date.

Taylor Swift has a lot to be happy about — including a ring she says she could watch “like it’s a TV.”

The “Bejeweled” pop star hit “The Graham Norton Show” Friday to promote her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” and the host swiftly congratulated her on the “new bit of finger jewelry.”

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” Swift said of fiancé Travis Kelce’s marriage proposal. “He went all out. 10 out of 10.”

Advertisement
Taylor Swift, "Life of a Showgirl."

Music

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is an immaculate act of damage control

The pop superstar follows up last year’s messy ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with a tidy collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback.

The “Norton Show” appearance marks the first time the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has addressed this new chapter of her love story with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on TV. In August, the high-profile couple announced they were engaged with a joint Instagram post that looked straight out of an enchanted garden.

According to Swift, the viral photos were not staged. While the couple were recording an episode of Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the three-time Super Bowl champion was having his backyard transformed for the romantic occasion. (Kelce’s father, Ed, let it slip shortly after the announcement that the proposal had happened at Travis’ home in Lee’s Summit, Mo.) Among the added greenery were a few strategically placed hedges where Swift’s tour photographer could capture the proposal unnoticed.

“It’s really fun that we actually have the exact moment” when he proposed, Swift said.

Television is not the only place where Swift has been unable to stop gushing about her fiancé.

Advertisement

Fans have been meticulously dissecting the lyrics on all of the tracks on Swift’s latest album and there are plenty of nods to Kelce. The most explicit, according to Swifties and Swiftologists, is “Wood,” which is being described as her horniest and most openly sexual song to date.

A woman with blond hair pulled back into a bun posing in a purple velvet suit

Music

Before Taylor Swift rolled out ‘Father Figure,’ George Michael’s estate gave her props

Taylor Swift gets a public thank-you note from George Michael’s estate after using his ‘Father Figure’ hook in her ‘Life of a Showgirl’ song of the same name.

Times pop music critic Mikael Wood describes the song as “a kind of kiddie-disco number that ... exults in the erotic thrill of a guy brandishing ‘new heights of manhood,’” pointing out the reference to Kelce’s podcast. Among the other lyrics that are causing a frenzy among fans include references to a “Redwood tree,” how “his love was thе key that opened [her] thighs” and “a hard rock [being] on the way.”

Clearly, Swift is just as giddy about her upcoming nuptials as Kelce.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsMusicThe Latest

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement