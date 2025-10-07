No, Taylor Swift did not make it about herself at Selena Gomez’s wedding, thank you very much

Taylor Swift told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that she made sure her speech at Selena Gomez’s wedding was not about herself.

Taylor Swift is debunking some online rumors.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s ongoing press tour for her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” included a stop at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday night to take a deep dive into specific songs, gush about her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and more.

During the show Swift was swept into an unnecessarily complicated game that saw Fallon reading out loud a few rumors about the “Down Bad” pop star that have been circulating online, then guessing which one of them is true. Among the rumors Swift debunked: that she has turned down performing at the Super Bowl halftime show because the NFL wouldn’t let her own the footage and that she joked about Selena Gomez beating her to the altar in her speech at the “Only Murders in the Building” actor’s recent wedding to Benny Blanco.

“I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement,” the “Actually Romantic” singer said after Fallon guessed that the joke at her longtime friend’s wedding was the thing that actually happened. “I was like, ‘Don’t mention it, maybe turn [the engagement ring] around.’”

Swift pointed out that nobody wants a guest to commandeer a wedding speech to flaunt their own relationship news. Instead, she said, she did “some light teasing” about the way she and Gomez used to dress when they met as teenagers in 2008.

“Her favorite outfit back then was a very long tank top, skinny jeans [and] like a tiny little vest,” Swift explained. “The smallest vest and Chucks. That was her uniform of that year. And mine was that I just always looked like I was late for the cowboy-themed junior prom.”

“I did not make it about me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gomez took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her longtime friend’s latest album by posting a video and some snapshots of moments they shared at her wedding.

“Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years,” Gomez wrote in the caption. “I love you ... forever and always.”

As for the Super Bowl, Swift told Fallon that ownership of the footage has nothing to do with why she hasn’t done the halftime show — it’s because she’s “just too locked in” because her fiancé is a professional football player.

“The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field,” the “Love Story” singer said. “Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week putting his life on the line doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”

If you ask her biggest fans, they probably can.

But props to Fallon for getting the answer right on the second try. It turns out Ed Sheeran — someone Swift describes as one of her “absolute favorite people on the planet” — had to learn about her engagement like the rest of us: from Instagram.

“He doesn’t have a phone,” Swift said.