Sarah Paulson flings multiple vulgar insults at Kim Kardashian in a trailer for their lawyer show

One of the first things Sarah Paulson’s character does in the new trailer for “All’s Fair” is call Kim Kardashian’s character a vulgar slang term for female genitalia. One of the last things she does is call her a “whore lawyer.”

Hulu released the latest look at its upcoming legal drama Tuesday and it appears that, much like contentious divorces, the show will get vicious and personal.

Created by Ryan Murphy, “All’s Fair” will follow a group of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated law firm to start their own practice. According to the synopsis, these “fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated” women will “navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances.”

The trailer shows several women — including those portrayed by Brooke Shields, Elizabeth Berkley and Judith Light — seeking the services of “the best divorce lawyers in town.” Most of the men in the clip, meanwhile, seem to represent the most unsavory examples of their gender.

In addition to Paulson and Kardashian, the show’s all-star cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Glenn Close.

“All’s Fair” will mark Kardashian’s second scripted television project since her role in “American Horror Story: Delicate.” While the reality TV star and businesswoman will be playing a fictional attorney in the show, she has also studied to be one in real life. Earlier this year, Kardashian celebrated completing her legal studies with a single-student graduation party.

Instead of attending a traditional law school, Kardashian apprenticed with attorneys for six years under California’s Law Office Study Program. She passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam, commonly known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. That doesn’t mean you can retain Kardashian as an attorney, however. She has yet to pass the state bar.

Kardashian’s most recent real-life legal tangos includes filing a lawsuit with her mother, Kris Jenner, against ex-boyfriend Ray J for defamation and false-light publicity.

“All’s Fair” will premiere Nov. 4.