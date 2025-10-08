Breaking News
Timeline: Two fateful hours that planted the seeds of destruction in Pacific Palisades
Advertisement
Television

Sherri Shepherd urges ‘SNL’ to cast a Black woman: ‘I don’t like hearing ... “We can’t find anyone”’

Sherri Shepherd smiles straight ahead in a cream-colored top
Sherri Shepherd has a message for Lorne Michaels and “Saturday Night Live.”
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Sherri Shepherd called out ‘Saturday Night Live’ for having no Black female cast members after Ego Nwodim left, marking the first gap since 2013.
  • The talk show host described it as ‘an emergency’ and suggested several comedians for consideration, pushing back on the notion that no one is available.
  • ‘SNL’ has featured only eight Black female cast members in its 50-year history, with recent departures leaving the show without representation for its new season.

Sherri Shepherd used her platform to ask “Saturday Night Live” to hire another Black woman after the cast lost its only representation in Ego Nwodim.

“When I watched ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend, I did notice something was missing: Ego Nwodim left the show,” Shepherd said on a recent episode of her daytime show. “She was their only Black female cast member, so now there are no Black women on ‘SNL.”

A headshot photo of comedian Ben Marshall with his arms crossed.

Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ announces new cast members for Season 51 after a series of departures

After a blockbuster 50th season of “Saturday Night Live,” five new cast members will join the sketch series, which comes on the heels of several departures.

“Ya’ll gotta hurry up and you gotta find somebody, this is a ‘break glass in case of emergency.’ It is an emergency,” she added.

Advertisement

During its 50 years on the air, “SNL” has had only eight Black female cast members: Yvonne Hudson, Danitra Vance, Ellen Cleghorne, Maya Rudolph, Sasheer Zamata, Leslie Jones, Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim.

After the show announced its newest cast members in early September and before the start of Season 51, which began Oct. 4, Nwodim announced her departure. It is the first time since 2013 that “SNL” premiered without a Black woman in its cast.

Between Rudolph, who left in 2007, and Zamata, who was in the cast from 2014 to 2017, there was a seven-year gap without a Black woman in the cast.

Advertisement
NEW YORK - July 31, 2025: Bowen Yang, Emmy nominated for his performance on "Saturday Night Live". Photographed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Justin Jun Lee/For The Times)

Awards

There’s one ‘SNL’ impression Bowen Yang tried to talk his way out of. (It didn’t work.)

Yang has emerged as a fan favorite on the venerable NBC sketch show, for which he just received his fourth Emmy nomination, by creating unexpected viral moments.

From 2020 to 2024, the cast included two black women in Nwodim and Johnson, but the latter left the show in 2024.

The show is infamous for being one of the toughest stages to dominate in comedy and previous cast members have expressed their feelings about it. During a celebration of the cast members leaving the show on the eve of its premiere, Johnson spoke to People about her pressure-laden experience.

“I feel like I could go out in Hollywood and handle anything because I handled every piece of adversity that went on in that building,” Johnson said. “I don’t think nothing could really break me no more because they honestly really built me up and made me strong mentally.”

Advertisement

Despite the IBS that the famed sketch-comedy show allegedly gives its cast members, “SNL” has lifted the careers of comedians like Rudolph and Jones. Shepherd pointed out a few options of people who she believes deserve a chance and should be considered by producer Lorne Michaels.

Donald Trump attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York.

Television

Trump has late-night shows in his crosshairs. ‘SNL’ has long been a target of his ire

‘Saturday Night Live,’ returning for Season 51 Saturday, has long been a target of President Trump, who has voiced his distaste for the sketch comedy series.

“What I don’t like hearing is ‘We can’t find anyone,’” she said before putting her stamp of approval on a few comedians, including one of her staff members:

Tacarra Williams, B-Phlat and Yamaneika Saunders.

“And those are just three women who came on my show and were hysterical. So many more including my comedy producer Robin Montague, she is a comedy legend who keeps us laughing all day long,” she added.

Your move, Michaels.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement