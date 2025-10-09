Advertisement
Television

‘Matlock’ actor David Del Rio fired after investigation into sexual assault allegation

“Matlock” actor David Del Rio’s character will be written out of future episodes, The Times has learned.
By Alexandra Del Rosario
  • David Del Rio’s exit from the series “Matlock” comes after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that reportedly involved a woman in the show’s cast.
  • His character will be written out of future episodes.

Actor David Del Rio’s “Matlock” tenure has come to an end after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Del Rio, who portrayed young attorney Billy Martinez in the Kathy Bates-led CBS reboot, was fired from the series, The Times has confirmed. CBS Studios declined to comment.

The actor’s exit from the series follows an investigation into an alleged sexual assault incident that also involved a woman in the show’s cast, according to Deadline, which first reported Del Rio’s firing. Del Rio was a series regular and his character will be written out of future episodes. “Matlock” returns for its second season on Sunday, but has a prescheduled break in October and November after the first half of the season.

A representative for Del Rio did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Kathy Bates arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Television

Kathy Bates makes history with her Emmy nomination for ‘Matlock’

Following an Emmy nomination for her role in ‘Matlock,’ Kathy Bates is now the oldest nominee for lead actress in a drama series.

Before joining the cast of “Matlock” in 2023, Del Rio appeared on TV in “Maggie,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Baker and the Beauty” and “The Troop.” His credits also include “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Southland,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Grease Live!” Del Rio is also a producer and director.

“Matlock,” based on the Andy Griffith-starring original of the same name, stars Bates as a septuagenarian who reenters the legal work force to support her loved ones. Bates earned a lead actress in a drama series Emmy nomination for her work on the show this year, making her the oldest nominee in the category’s history.

The series also stars Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter and Leah Lewis.

