Advertisement
Television

Pentagon blasts Netflix fare as ‘woke garbage’ after it releases a show about a gay Marine

a shirtless man holding a large gun in a forest
The Pentagon slammed Netflix for its programming after the streamer released “Boots,” which follows gay Marine recruit Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer).
(Netflix)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Netflix recently released “Boots,” a series about a gay teen who enlists as a Marine in the 1990s
  • The Pentagon issued a statement criticizing Netflix’s “woke” programming without directly addressing the show

The right wing‘s war on Netflix wages on.

The Pentagon issued a statement blasting the streamer’s programming and leadership Friday following an inquiry about the new series “Boots” from Entertainment Weekly. While the response from Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson did not directly address the gay coming-of-age military show, it did slam Netflix for following an “ideological agenda” that “feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos,” Wilson’s statement said. “Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight. We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

New York, NY October 2, 2025: Actors Max Parker, left, and Miles Heizer for the upcoming Netflix series "Boots", premiering on October 9, 2025. Photographed at Netflix NYC on October 2, 2025. (Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)

Television

With the help of advisors, ‘Boots’ co-stars challenged themselves to portray military life authentically

Miles Heizer and Max Parker, who co-star in Netflix’s ‘Boots,’ trained like Marines and utilized the experiences of the show’s military advisors to ground their characters.

The Trump administration’s efforts to restore this “warrior ethos” thus far has included banning transgender people from serving in the military, body-shaming top military brass and other service members and declaring an end to “woke” culture and policies. The statement comes amid the Pentagon’s move to enforce a new unprecedentedly restrictive media policy that paints basic reporting methods as criminal activity.

Advertisement

Based on Greg Cope White’s 2016 memoir “The Pink Marine,” “Boots” follows Cam Cope (Miles Heizer), a gay teenager who enlists in the Marines at a time when being gay in the military was still a crime. Noting the show’s timely themes, Times television critic Robert Lloyd called it a “perfectly decent, good-hearted, unsurprisingly sentimental miniseries” in his review.

The show’s creatives also worked closely with several advisors with past military experience to authentically portray the Marines and military life in the 1990s.

BOOTS. Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope in Episode 102 of Boots. Cr. Alfonso "Pompo" Bresciani/Netflix © 2023
Review

‘Boots’ is a timely, if predictable, series depicting struggles of gay Marines in the ’90s

Starring Miles Heizer as a closeted gay teenager who joins the Marines alongside his best friend, this Netflix miniseries shows military life in a pre-Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell world.

The Pentagon’s criticism against Netflix follows the recent campaign led by billionaire Elon Musk calling for people to cancel their subscriptions to the streamer. The on-again/off-again Trump ally railed against Netflix on X earlier this month after clips of “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” an animated Netflix series featuring a trans character, was making the rounds on the social media platform. The show was canceled after its second season was released in 2022.

Advertisement

Despite being the target of right-wing ire, Netflix also has a history of being called out for its anti-trans programming. In 2021, transphobic remarks made by comedian Dave Chappelle in his special “The Closer” led to protests, walkouts and even a resignation of a trans employee. The streamer followed that in 2022 by releasing a comedy special from Ricky Gervais that also featured transphobic material.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement