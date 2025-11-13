BravoCon 2025: Andy Cohen aims to ‘democratize’ the event by streaming on Peacock

BravoCon 2025 will take place in Las Vegas, as the most recent convention in 2023 did.

Fans of the universe of reality series and stars from the Bravo network are loyal and fierce. BravoCon, a three-day celebration of all things Bravo, is like the Super Bowl or the Olympics to them, according to Andy Cohen, the creative force behind the network.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole, especially for a Bravo fan, to say that,” Cohen said.

That’s why he and leaders at Bravo and its parent company, NBCUniversal, were motivated to bring this year’s BravoCon, running Friday through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, to fans who can’t make the trek to Sin City.

Peacock will be delivering its most robust coverage of the event yet, offering live access to buzzy main-stage panels and next-day, on-demand streaming for several other events from the weekend. Highlights include five “BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen” shows, panels with the casts of hit series like “The Traitors” and “Below Deck,” and sneak peeks at the upcoming seasons of some beloved Bravo favorites, including “Vanderpump Rules,” which returns Dec. 2 with a new cast of “SUR-vers.”

BravoCon is returning after organizers opted to skip a Vegas convention in 2024, hosting more intimate gatherings in New York and Los Angeles instead. But even with a year’s break, the event’s popularity hasn’t waned: General admission wristbands for the weekend, which run at about $675, are sold out, and only one-day passes, which cost $300, remain. Add-on experiences like the glamorous awards show, the Bravos, and live tapings start at $220. That cost, plus travel and accommodations, make the event inaccessible for many fans. That’s something Cohen wanted to change.

Cohen will participate in two “Ask Andy” sessions this year, in which fans can pose their burning questions to the host and “Real Housewives” executive producer. (Nicole Weingart / Bravo)

“Bravo is a place for everybody,” he said. “If you couldn’t get tickets to BravoCon, you can be there on Peacock, and you’ll be hyper-served on Peacock. [We] don’t want to feel like this whole event is behind a massive paywall. It’s kind of democratizing the event. I just think that’s really important, that it be as inclusive as possible, and the tent be as big as possible.”

Viewers can stream the panels held on the Bravoverse Live Stage in real time, and they will have the chance to revisit panels on-demand, while every panel held on the Gold and Glam stages will be available on Peacock the next day at 9 a.m. PT. (Some events will also air on Bravo; a full schedule is on the BravoCon site.) Select panels from the 2023 convention are also available to stream on the platform.

Frances Berwick, the chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, emphasized the goal of making the event inclusive of all Bravo fans, and she said she looks forward to “inviting new and different viewers” into the Bravo world with the accessibility streaming provides. Still, the core team behind the event wanted to ensure they maintain the quality and worth for those who are heading to Vegas.

“We didn’t want to undercut the value for ticket payers, but there is so much more to actually being there — from the point of view of seeing people, getting up close to the talent, meet and greets, photo ops, the Bravo Bazaar — that it’s a really different experience,” she said. “We realized that should not be a consideration in terms of holding back any of the panels [from streaming access].”

Berwick is credited with helping to build Bravo into the powerhouse it is today, and she was instrumental in the launch of BravoCon in 2019. She and Cohen, speaking with The Times on separate calls, said they started small with the first BravoCon, which was held in New York. This year, Cohen said they expect 30,000 fans to descend on Las Vegas for the weekend.

“There really aren’t too many entertainment brands that I think you could expect this type of audience to be galvanized around, and it just speaks to the loyalty and the passion of the fan base that we can do it,” Berwick said.

The spirit of the weekend is overwhelmingly positive, according to Berwick and Cohen, with in-person attendees traveling with friends or making friends at the event. Cohen says it’s “like a destination wedding where everyone loves the bride and groom.” He and those behind BravoCon are hoping at-home viewers still get a taste of that energy, especially since they’re able to participate in the conversation about all the newsy panels and events as they unfold in real time.

More than 150 “Bravolebrities” are participating in this year’s panels and events at BravoCon. (Nicole Weingart / Bravo)

The mechanics behind making BravoCon available for both live and on-demand streaming has been in the works for five years now, since Peacock launched, said Matt Strauss, the chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group.

“We had always built a platform that was engineered to be able to support live because we really wanted to tap into the pulse of what we thought was possible with streaming,” Strauss said. “We have built a platform that’s been engineered at scale, and it’s been tested.”

Live access was crucial because of a lesson the Peacock team learned about viewers when the most recent season of “Love Island USA” dominated the platform and pop culture at large this summer: “FOMO. People did not want to miss out on the social aspects,” Strauss said. He and his team have created “a whole user experience” within Peacock specifically for BravoCon, with easy access to what’s happening live and personalized playlists based on users’ interests.

And fans shouldn’t fret about experiencing hiccups with the live content, Strauss said. “Our job is to deliver a world-class experience that just works,” he said, noting that they have been preparing for the event for months.

Cohen said he is eager to expand the experience this year, and feels the excitement about BravoCon is a “great source of pride.”

“It’s a testament to the power of this brand,” he said, “one of the few brands in television that can dominate the kind of water cooler, pop culture conversation, still in 2025 where it’s so hard to break through.”