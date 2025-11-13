Sarah Jessica Parker to receive Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award during ‘Golden Eve’ special

Sarah Jessica Parker will receive the Golden Globes’ 2026 Carol Burnett Award for career achievement in television.

Sarah Jessica Parker is adding one more trophy to her collection.

The six-time Golden Globe-winning actor will receive the 2026 Carol Burnett Award for excellence in television. Parker will be presented with the prize, named for its inaugural winner, during the first-ever “Golden Eve” special, airing Jan. 8 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Golden Globes previously announced that Helen Mirren will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the January ceremony, part of a celebratory “Golden Week” kicking off the awards season.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a press release Thursday. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

Past winners of the Carol Burnett Award include Ted Danson (2024), Ryan Murphy (2023) and Norman Lear (2021).

Best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the epoch-defining “Sex and the City” — she reprised the character for the divisive HBO sequel “And Just Like That” — Parker has also received Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the beloved 2005 Christmas comedy-drama “The Family Stone” and the HBO drama series “Divorce.”

Parker is also the co-founder of Pretty Matches Productions, alongside producer Alison Benson. With the production company, Parker and Benson have made a concerted effort to hire more women for on- and off-camera roles, exceeding standard mandates with “Divorce.”

Parker is also the founder of SJP Lit, an imprint from independent publisher Zando that has ushered in acclaimed titles including Mai Sennaar’s “They Dream in Gold” and Alina Grabowski’s “Women and Children First.”

Recently, Parker served on the judging panel for the 2025 Booker Prize.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return as host for the 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony, which airs Jan. 11 on CBS and streams on Paramount+.