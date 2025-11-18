Watch these 22 TV specials, movies and cultural events this holiday season

Christmas, they say, comes once a year, but “once” now lasts for days and weeks and months, as Friday’s inflatable Frankenstein’s monster becomes Monday’s inflatable snowman. The yuletide is now upon us, even before Thanksgiving, its autumnal opening act, has served its first pumpkin pie.

For someone growing up in Southern California, the season was largely understood through television, and old movies on television, where snow fell and sleighs slid and no one was walking around in shorts on Dec. 25. Back in the three-network, four-network and even five-network days, one could see all the specials and special episodes and still lead a relatively normal life. But in this time of many platforms (and with ever-more recycled content swelling the pot), one can go snow-blind. And so, to help you make your way through this blizzard, we are here, dependable as Santa, with the gift of a holiday guide.

A caveat: I have watched only a couple of this year’s new programs, which are largely unavailable to see as of this writing. (Trailers were helpful.) In some cases, networks have provided only a vague indication of what’s in store. But years of experience tell me that there’s a good chance that what’s listed here will provide reliable entertainment, depending on your age, level of Grinchiness or how far you’ve gotten into the eggnog. Enjoy!

Musical events to match the season

Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and BeBe Winans performing in the “CMA Country Christmas” special filmed in Nashville earlier this year; it will air Dec. 2 on ABC. (John Russell / CMA)

‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ (ABC, Dec. 1)

Disney, which owns its own television network, always sets itself a place — or two —at this cross-promotional table, celebrating its 10th anniversary. New musical performances by host Derek Hough and other acts, including Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Gwen Stefani and Trisha Yearwood, arrive from Florida’s Walt Disney World, Hawaii’s Aulani Resort & Spa and our own little Disneyland. For more of the same, and more, see “40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” below.

‘CMA Country Christmas’ (ABC, Dec. 2)

Filmed at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, the 16th annual edition of this special is hosted by Christian music superstar Lauren Daigle and hitmaker Jordan Davis, with appearances from Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and the ever-present BeBe Winans.

‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ and ‘Christmas in Nashville’ (NBC, Dec. 3)

Reba McEntire heads to New York to host a two-hour special, highlighted by the lighting of a really big tree in the network’s own backyard. Next we head to Music City, where you might have expected to find McEntire; who we will find is so far a mystery.

‘A Motown Christmas’ (NBC, Dec. 9)

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey are your hosts. Expect something old, something new(er).

‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025’ (ABC, Dec. 17)

Something for the youngsters, as Ed Sullivan used to say. While the tour performers are known, the artists featured in the special are yet to be announced as of this writing. You will know some of them, all of them, or none of them.

‘40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’ (ABC, Dec. 25)

More or less live from (as above) Disney outposts in Orlando, Anaheim and Hawaii, the fun starts at 5 a.m. Pacific time (though at 10 a.m. on the East Coast, so I’m not sure how that works exactly). There will be stars, and if John Stamos isn’t among them, I’ll eat my Mouseketeer ears.

Cultural performances that enlighten

The Public Theater’s performance of “Twelfth Night,” which starred Junior Nyong’o, Lupita Nyong’o and Peter Dinklage, is available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app. (Joseph Sinnott)

‘Great Performances: Twelfth Night’ (Now streaming on PBS.org and PBS app)

Shakespeare’s cross-dressing comedy of sexual confusion and mistaken identity (named for and originally performed on the last of the 12 days of Christmas), was filmed at an August performance at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater as part of the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare festival. Cleverly cast brother and sister Lupita Nyong’o and Junior Nyong’o play castaway twins Viola and Sebastian, with Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sandra Oh and Daphne Rubin-Vega among other well-known actors rounding out the cast.

‘Great Performances: The Nutcracker’ (PBS, PBS.org and PBS app, Dec. 16)

Even those with scant interest in classical music or dance will be osmotically familiar with Tchaikovsky’s 1892 Christmas ballet, with its hit-filled score and Sugarplum Fairy. This one is performed by the English National Ballet against an Edwardian backdrop (Act I) and a Candyland (Act II) full of exotic flavor.

Family friendly viewing

In “A Paw Patrol Christmas,” on CBS and Paramount+ Nov. 28, the rescue dogs have to save Christmas. (CBS)

‘A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice’ (Nickelodeon, Nov. 21)

This feature-length special is spun from the long-running, highly hectic cartoon. Lincoln Loud, a boy with 10 sisters, spins the world upside down when he hacks into Santa’s Naughty/Nice lists, turning good bad and bad good. (Santa does not escape this transformation.) Something must be done, and will.

‘A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas’ (Prime Video and YouTube, Nov. 27)

Christmas spirit is low, Santa is depressed and cartoon versions of characters from the famous pizza place decide to buck him up by throwing a surprise party, as a dark-hearted elf taking fashion cues from Orlando Bloom’s Legolas gets in the way. Reportedly a back-door pilot for a full-service cartoon series — there is an audience for this.

‘A Paw Patrol Christmas’ (CBS and Paramount+, Nov. 28)

In this “save Christmas” special of the kid-popular series, computer-animated puppies in knit sweaters step in when a cold sidelines a sick Santa, threatening the delivery of presents and the true meaning of Christmas.

Disney’s ‘Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol’ (Disney, Nov. 27; ABC, Nov. 30)

I’m a fan of this witty IP, unusually original to the small screen, featuring elves Wayne (Dave Foley) and Lanny (Derek Richardson), whose job it is to advance Santa’s household appearances. In this third edition, a sort of short-story omnibus relating post-Christmas work disasters, we get good slapstick, a Busby Berkeley homage, spa parody, office comedy and a succession of coffee mugs bearing the legends “It’s Nog or Never,” “Nice List or Bust!” and “Fa La La La Latte.” (This show I’ve seen.)

‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ (Netflix, Dec. 3)

Should you care to see how the Duchess of Sussex of Montecito, Calif., gets set for Christmas, Meghan Markle’s inviting you in for a bit of cooking, crafting, hall-decking and who knows what, with “simple how-tos to follow at home.”

‘The First Snow of Fraggle Rock’ (Apple TV, Dec. 5)

The puppet gang still tended by the reliable Jim Henson Co. return for the holidays. When only a single snowflake arrives at Fraggle Rock — they live underground, so, you know, not that surprising — Gobo, having trouble finishing his annual holiday song, heads up into the world of humans, where he meets YouTube powerhouse Lele Pons. Meanwhile, there’s a new baby at the Gorgs’ house.

Streaming holiday films for (almost) everyone

Alexandra Breckenridge as Santa Claus in “My Secret Santa,” streaming Dec. 3 on Netflix. (Diyah Pera / Netflix)

‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ (Netflix, now streaming)

Alicia Silverstone is a divorced architect about to sell her house who decides to throw one last holiday party. Her ex-husband (Oliver Hudson) arrives packing new girlfriend Jameela Jamil, which would make anyone jealous. Melissa Joan Hart is in it, too, always a recommendation.

‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ (Disney+, now streaming)

I can’t name a single Jonas Brothers song, but I can heartily recommend this trains-planes-and-automobile story, which finds the trio supernaturally hindered from getting home from Europe for Christmas. (Santa may be involved.) This is the other show I’ve seen.

‘Champagne Problems’ (Netflix, Nov. 19)

Minka Kelly plays a hotshot executive — shorthand for misguided, unfulfilled — out to acquire a French Champagne vineyard. Stopping over in Paris before heading out into the countryside — shorthand for life as it should be lived — she has a magical night with handsome Frenchman Henri (Tom Wozniczka), who, wouldn’t you know, turns out to be the son of the man (Thibault de Montalembert, from “Call My Agent”) whose company she’s out to buy.

‘Jingle Bell Heist’ (Netflix, Nov. 26)

Love and larceny combine as Olivia Holt, “a sharp-witted retail worker,” and Connor Swindells, “a down-on-his-luck repairman,” independently plan to rob the same London department store on Christmas Eve. (Strangely enough, this is how I met my wife.) The presence of Peter Serafinowicz and Lucy Punch is icing on the gingerbread.

‘The Merchants of Joy’ (Prime Video, Dec. 1)

This documentary outlier follows five families (like, you know, the Mafia, but nicer) who fight for dominance and survival in the New York City Christmas tree trade. The title does not appear to be ironic.

‘Oh. What. Fun.’ (Prime Video, Dec. 3)

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a type A supermom (last name Clauster, for the Santa vibe) who, having been accidentally abandoned by her family (for the “Home Alone” vibe) closes up shop, hits the road and lets the rest of them mishandle Christmas themselves. The not-to-be-sneezed-at cast includes Denis Leary, Eva Longoria, Joan Chen, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu and America’s sweetheart, Jason Schwartzman. It also comes with a new Gwen Stefani song, “Shake the Snow Globe.”

‘My Secret Santa’ (Netflix, Dec. 3)

In order to score her daughter half-price snowboard lessons, single mom Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) disguises herself as an old man in order to play Santa at a ski resort, like you do. Ryan Eggold is the handsome hotel manager who, as you might expect, complicates matters.

‘Merv’ (Prime Video, Dec. 10)

When Anna (Zooey Deschanel, out of her “Elf” costume) and Russ (Charlie Cox) split up, it sends their adorable terrier into a depression. (Also, it’s Christmas.) When all three leave the snowy north for Florida sun, it’s anyone’s guess what’ll happen.