Porsha Williams of ‘RHOA’ was ‘verbally assaulted’ on flight home from BravoCon, attorney says

Porsha Williams looks over her shoulder with a big smile in a tomato red off-the-shoulder gown
Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was involved in an incident on her Sunday flight home to Atlanta after attending BravoCon in Las Vegas.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” appears to have gotten a mouthful from a woman on her flight back to Georgia from Las Vegas on Sunday night, her lawyer says.

The Atlanta Police Department said Tuesday that it had investigated the incident, then handed off victim and witness statements to the FBI. It didn’t identify Williams specifically.

Television

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with two females who may have been involved in the dispute,” the department said in a statement on its website. “Preliminary investigation indicated that both parties may have been involved in a verbal dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical dispute during an inbound flight to Atlanta.”

Now, the real housewife’s attorney, Joe Habachy, did identify his client specifically, saying in a statement, “Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.”

The women were separated “on the scene,” according to police, and both parties were interviewed by officers.

Williams had been at the BravoCon 2025 fan fest in Las Vegas before she was videotaped walking with the officers who met her at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. TMZ posted the video Monday. A Delta spokesperson told that site that both women had been spoken to on the plane as well as at the airport.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the incident on the flight,” a representative for that office said in a statement Tuesday. “It is unknown at this time if federal charges will apply.”

But attorney Habachy said that’s par for the course when something happens on a plane. “[F]ederal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred,” he said, adding that Williams intended to cooperate with law enforcement “to whatever extent necessary.”

She is confident the other passenger ultimately will be charged, he said.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

