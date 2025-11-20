‘RHOP’ alum Mia Thornton arrested in Atlanta on suspicion of $11,000 furniture theft

Mia Thornton, seen at an event in Los Angeles in February, was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta on suspicion of larceny.

Mia Thornton, who left “The Real Housewives of Potomac” before leaving earlier this year to move with her children to Atlanta, was arrested Wednesday at the airport there on suspicion of theft from the condo that she had been sharing with a roommate.

Officers were called to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday to collect a “wanted person” who was being held at the airport’s Customs and Border Protection office, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

“Officers identified the individual as Ms. Mia Fields-Thornton, who had an active City of Atlanta warrant related to a larceny involving an alleged furniture theft. Ms. Fields-Thornton was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing,” the statement said.

The alleged theft was reported to police by a property manager who, according to a police report, said that Thornton had rented the condo with a roommate. He said the two “suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night” in late October, taking with them “all the furniture which was in the unit prior to their move in as well as the tv which was on the wall.”

Thornton’s roommate was artist Jared McGriff, according to the report. The property manager provided receipts showing the furniture and TV were worth $11,000, the report said.

In body camera footage released by police, Thornton, who spent four seasons as a regular cast member on “RHOP” before leaving after Season 9, tells officers, “I just want him to put that furniture back. Like, this is, enough is enough. I have several emails from my roommate telling me — it’s ridiculous.”

Thornton said “he” had the key to a storage unit, presumably where the items were being kept.

Mia Thornton, 40, separated from husband Gordon Thornton in 2023, then dated nationally syndicated DJ Incognito for a year before breaking up with him and reuniting with her estranged hubby this past New Year’s Eve. She has since referred to her family relationship on Instagram as co-parenting with the “#bestexhusbandever.”

The former Housewife announced in April that she was leaving the D.C. area “to fully invest in her next major venture: the expansion of The Tox Franchise into Georgia.” Thornton had stormed off the set of the “RHOP” Season 9 reunion show after a castmate suggested she was a “terrible mother” who had leveraged her youngest child’s paternity for the benefit of the show.