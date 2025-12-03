The 7 best Netflix holiday movies to watch, from a secret Santa con to a crime caper

Netflix must have a fairly big budget for twinkle lights.

In the last few years, the streamer has leaned into releasing holiday films that are glossier than those found on the Hallmark Channel and just as satisfying. It will recruit, say, a beloved and broadly appealing star like Lindsay Lohan to attract viewers, and also greenlight projects that prioritize plot hooks over glitzy celebrity casting.

Netflix’s 2025 seasonal slate offers an oh-so-contemporary combination of grit and glam that reflects the times in which we live. Desperate caretakers scheme to make a buck! Gen-X spouses consciously uncouple! A millennial, disillusioned with corporate America, follows Emily and moves to Europe.

As is tradition in most holiday films, everyone lives happily ever after. (And we wouldn’t have it any other way.)

Advertisement

Behold, a handy guide to the notable new releases being offered this season, all available to stream now, as well as some new-ish classics guaranteed to leave you feeling merry and bright.