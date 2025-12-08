Jimmy Kimmel extends ABC contract through 2027

Jimmy Kimmel will continue to host his ABC late-night talk show through the end of the 2026-2027 television season.

After an unusual year in his late-night tenure, Jimmy Kimmel is officially sticking around for a little while longer.

The late-night host signed a one-year contract extension with ABC and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will continue through May 2027. Kimmel’s previous contract was set to end in May 2026, at the end of the 2025-2026 television season.

The extension, first reported by Bloomberg, comes a few months after the network and its parent company, Walt Disney Co., suspended Kimmel following sharp backlash over comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, owners of ABC affiliates, said they would not air the series after Kimmel’s comments hours before the indefinite suspension was announced.

Kimmel returned to the air after a nearly weeklong suspension, delivering an emotional monologue in which he ardently defended free speech. He did not explicitly apologize for his comments, which Sinclair said was a condition that had to be met before it would air the show again, but both Nexstar and Sinclair resumed airing the show shortly after Kimmel returned.

During his brief time off the air, Kimmel found himself at the center of a fiery culture war. Talk show hosts, actors, comedians, writers and even the former head of Disney condemned ABC’s decision to pause production, but a wave of critics celebrated Kimmel’s suspension, including President Trump and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, who had publicly urged ABC to act on Kimmel’s comments.

The late-night landscape has been the subject of much discourse about free speech since CBS announced in July that it would not be renewing the storied network franchise “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The decision, the company said, was due to financial reasons and not — as many have speculated — because of Colbert’s criticism of a settlement between the Trump administration and Paramount, the parent company of CBS, over a “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Kimmel’s previous contract extension in 2022 was good for three years, and it came at a time of speculation over whether he’d continue on with the show.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35 Central.