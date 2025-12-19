Breaking News
Tyler Skaggs’ family reaches a settlement with the Angels during deliberations in wrongful death case
Advertisement
Television

Bowen Yang is to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ after eight seasons

A man sitting on the floor and leaning against a small black table. A tree in a pot stands next to him.
Actor and comedian Bowen Yang, photographed in New York earlier this year, is leaving “Saturday Night Live.”
(Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)
Kaitlyn Huamani staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Kaitlyn Huamani
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Bowen Yang, a fan-favorite cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” is expected to leave the series after this week’s episode. Representatives for Yang and “Saturday Night Live” did not comment on the move Friday. There has been recent speculation about whether he would finish the current season of the show. He has appeared on the show since Season 45 after a year of working on the writing staff.

Yang took on a variety of roles in the NBC sketch comedy series, including impersonating Vice President J.D. Vance, Fran Lebowitz and pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng. Yang received his fifth Emmy nomination for his work on “SNL’s” historic 50th season.

Yang is expected to appear in Saturday’s episode, hosted by his “Wicked” co-star and friend Ariana Grande with musical guest Cher.

Advertisement
NEW YORK - July 31, 2025: Bowen Yang, Emmy nominated for his performance on "Saturday Night Live". Photographed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Justin Jun Lee/For The Times)

Awards

There’s one ‘SNL’ impression Bowen Yang tried to talk his way out of. (It didn’t work.)

Yang has emerged as a fan favorite on the venerable NBC sketch show, for which he just received his fourth Emmy nomination, by creating unexpected viral moments.

Outside of “SNL,” Yang has appeared in several other projects recently. He co-hosts the popular podcast “Las Culturistas,” with fellow comedian Matt Rogers, and their seminal Las Culturistas Culture Awards was televised for the first time this year, airing on Bravo and streaming on Peacock. Yang also appeared in the “Wicked” film and its recent sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” and has starred in several other feature films, including “The Wedding Banquet,” “Fire Island” and “Dicks the Musical.”

In early December, Yang confirmed he and Rogers would be co-writing and starring in an untitled comedy for Searchlight Pictures. The movie will reportedly follow two Americans who fly across the world to try to get into the exclusive Berghain nightclub in Berlin.

Yang is not the first “Saturday Night Live” cast member to leave midseason — he joins the company of past “SNL” greats like Cecily Strong, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler and a handful of others who exited the show outside of the traditional period for departures while the show is on summer hiatus.

Advertisement

Prior to the start of Season 51, NBC and executive producer Lorne Michaels made some major cast changes, adding five featured players after a series of departures. Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim exited the series before the season premiere in October.

A headshot photo of comedian Ben Marshall with his arms crossed.

Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ announces new cast members for Season 51 after a series of departures

After a blockbuster 50th season of “Saturday Night Live,” five new cast members will join the sketch series, which comes on the heels of several departures.

Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska joined the cast for the current season. Marshall was previously on the “SNL” writing staff and is known for his on-camera appearances as a part of the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio.

The 51st season of “Saturday Night Live” will continue in early 2026 and run through the end of the television season in May.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement