‘We won, the president lost,’ Jimmy Kimmel says in Christmas message

Oscar Villanueva holds a sign outside El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Los Angeles, where the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is staged, on Sept. 18.

Jimmy Kimmel swapped his suit and late-night desk for a cardigan and Christmas living room scene as he shared with British viewers an important holiday message: “Tyranny is booming over here.”

Kimmel appeared on public broadcaster Channel 4 Thursday to deliver an “alternative Christmas message,” counter programming to the British monarch’s annual televised address.

Kimmel’s message focused on his battle with President Trump, who reveled in his talk show’s September suspension. Kimmel was benched for roughly a week after backlash to his comments about Charlie Kirk — and an ominous threat by the Federal Communications Commission chair. Kimmel had criticized MAGA supporters for attempting to “score political points” after the conservative activist’s killing. He also poked fun at Trump boasting about White House ballroom renovations after being asked about Kirk’s death.

“You may have read in your colorful newspapers my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored,” he said. He attributed the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to the “millions and millions of people” who fought to get him back on the air in the name of free speech.

“And because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the president lost, and now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on Earth a right, and richly deserved, bollocking,” he said, referencing the British slang for scolding. Earlier this month, Kimmel signed a contract extension with ABC through May 2027.

Past hosts of the alternative Christmas message, which began in 1993, include Edward Snowden, Jesse Jackson and a deepfake of Queen Elizabeth II.

During his address, Kimmel called the president “King Donny the 8th.” “We don’t have a problem with your king, just the guy who thinks he’s our king,” he said, apologizing for the state of America and its democratic institutions.

“Don’t give up on us,” Kimmel said. “We’re going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we’ll come around.”