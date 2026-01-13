Timothy Busfield surrenders to police in New Mexico amid child sex abuse allegations
- The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that actor Timothy Busfield “turned himself in” on Tuesday.
- “They’re all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys,” Busfield said of the allegations in a video.
Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield is officially in police custody in New Mexico, days after allegations that he sexually abused two child actors on the set of the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady” came to light.
A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the 68-year-old actor “turned himself in at the Metro Detention Center.” Busfield, known for television series “The West Wing” and “Thirtysomething,” will be booked on his arrest warrant, the spokesperson said.
A legal representative for Busfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Busfield denied the allegations in a video published by TMZ.
“I’m gonna confront these lies,” he said in the video, “they’re horrible.”
In the video reportedly filmed at his attorney’s office, the actor said he was informed about the warrant for his arrest on Friday, the same day it was issued. He said he procured legal representation and on Saturday “got in a car and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque.”
He added of the allegations: “They’re all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys.”
Busfield said he and his legal team will “fight” against the charges, and he predicted, “I’m gonna be exonerated.” He urged supporters to “hang in there,” thanked them for their support and said he looks forward to returning to work.
Last week, a New Mexico judge issued a warrant for Busfield’s arrest on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and a single count of child abuse. According to an affidavit, Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching two child actors, who are brothers, while he worked as a director on the Fox drama.
Fox, along with “Cleaning Lady” producer Warner Bros. Television, said on Sunday that it prioritizes the health and safety of its cast and crew and are aware of the charges against Busfield. The studios also said they have been working, and will continue to work, with law enforcement in its investigation.
Busfield surrendered himself less than a day after several outlets reported that the U.S. Marshals Service would aid New Mexico officials in their search for the actor.
As the allegations against Busfield became public, his wife, “Little House on the Prairie” actor Melissa Gilbert, reportedly removed her profile on Instagram. In a statement shared Tuesday, Gilbert’s publicist Ame Van Iden said the actor, 61, would not publicly comment on her husband’s case and denounced “any purported statements.”
Iden said in the statement that Gilbert stands by her husband and will focus on “supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment.”