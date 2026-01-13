Search for Timothy Busfield, accused of child sex abuse, now includes U.S. Marshals Service: reports

An arrest warrant accuses Timothy Busfield of inappropriately touching two child actors, who are brothers, during his tenure on the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

New Mexico officials’ search for actor Timothy Busfield, who is accused of child sex abuse, has developed into a larger effort now involving the U.S. Marshals Service, according to multiple reports.

The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed to Deadline and People that it is working alongside the federal law enforcement agency to locate Emmy winner Busfield and place him into custody. A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on Tuesday.

Last week, a New Mexico judge issued an arrest warrant for the 68-year-old actor, known for roles in TV series including “The West Wing” and “Thirtysomething,” on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and a single count of child abuse. He is accused of sexually abusing two child actors, who are brothers, on the set of the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

Representatives for Busfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The warrant, reviewed by The Times, alleges Busfield inappropriately touched the two children during his time as a director on the series, which filmed in New Mexico. As the allegations against Busfield became public, Fox and “Cleaning Lady” producer Warner Bros. Television said it prioritizes the health and safety of its cast and crew and are aware of the charges against Busfield. The studios also said they have been and will continue to work with law enforcement in its investigation.

Busfield, who was also an actor and producer on “The Cleaning Lady,” allegedly touched one of the child actors multiple times during his tenure. The child actor said Busfield first touched his “‘private areas’” on set when he was 7 years old, and again when he was 8 years old, according to an affidavit. The same child also has issues with bed-wetting and other behavior issues, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, and has suffered nightmares “about the director touching him,” according to the complaint.

Police began investigating the accusations against Busfield in November 2024, after they were notified by a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital of alleged abuse the children experienced. The affidavit said the investigation included interviews with the two child actors, their doctors and therapists, members of the “Cleaning Lady” staff and a conversation with Busfield and his wife, actor Melissa Gilbert.

Busfield told law enforcement, per the affidavit, that Warner Bros. Television notified him in the spring of 2025 of an investigation regarding complaints “about him from the boys.” He also suggested to the investigator that the child actors’ mother might have sought “revenge” on the director for “not bringing her kids back for the final season,” according to the complaint.

Fox canceled “The Cleaning Lady” in June after four seasons.

As the allegations against her husband surfaced, Gilbert went dark on social media, reportedly removing her profile from Instagram. Gilbert in November used her Instagram page to speak out against Megyn Kelly’s claim that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was not a pedophile because he was “into the barely legal type” of minors, “like 15-year-olds.”

Busfield, who was sued for sexual assault in the 1990s, acted in a new episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” that was set to air Thursday. NBC will not air the episode featuring Busfield and will instead broadcast another episode — which was slated for next Thursday — in its place. NBC did not comment.