Television

‘All That’ star Kianna Underwood killed in hit-and-run accident

Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow

Kianna Underwood, a cast member of the former Nickelodeon children’s sketch comedy series “All That,” was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y., authorities said. She was 33.

Anthony Underwood, a family member of the actress, confirmed the death in a social media post asking for privacy.

A report by WABC7 in New York said that Underwood was identified as the pedestrian who was crossing an intersection in the Brownsville area when she was struck by an SUV. A second car also hit and dragged her several feet, the report said.

Underwood appeared on the final season of the popular series “All That” in 2005. Her other credits include the animated series “Little Bill” as the voice of Fuchsia Glover and the animated 2001 musical “Santa Baby!” as the voice of Dakota.

She also played Little Inez in the first national tour of the musical “Hairspray.”

Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Entertainment section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

