‘Summer House’ couple Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are getting a divorce (finally?)

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from the Bravo series “Summer House” are splitting up after four years of marriage.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s marriage is over, the “Summer House” reality stars announced Monday on social media, validating rumors of a split that have been circulating for a while.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the couple said in a joint statement posted on both of their Instagram stories. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

It’s unclear exactly when that “next chapter” began, as rumors that the relationship was on the rocks have been circulating for more than a year.

“We are not perfect. We’ve never tried to portray a perfect couple. We wear it all on our sleeve. Yeah, 10 years in, 4 years in a marriage, all on camera, it hasn’t been easy,” Cooke told Access Hollywood in an interview at BravoCon 2025 in November. “Particularly when you have people offering up some, um, trolling info.”

Around the same time, an “insider” told Page Six that the two had been “going through a challenging time” but were still committed to working things out. Celebrity rumor account Deuxmoi said it got a message in December that the marriage was done, and commenters on that post noted that Cooke had been missing from several significant events that Batula documented on social media.

“We’ve gone to therapy. We’ve worked on ourselves,” Batula told Us Weekly a year before that. “It’s very eye-opening getting to watch yourself back [on TV] and see how you handle different situations. So, we’ve learned a lot and have grown from it. … We’re still working on it.”

Batula and Cooke began dating during the first season of “Summer House,” which premiered in 2017 but was filmed in 2016. He proposed to her in the final episode of Season 3, which was filmed in 2018, then the couple saw their wedding postponed until September 2021 — it aired during the Season 6 finale — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Bravo stars will appear in “Summer House” Season 10, which premieres Feb. 3 and streams the next day on Peacock. Bravo said viewers will see “tension” between the two during the season.

“Summer House” debuted in 2017 with a cast that included Cooke and featured Batula in recurring role. The show follows a group of people sharing a Hamptons beach house on weekends for a summer, and the cast has shifted over the life of the show.

“Having these experiences is not something that people get to do or would do,” Batula said at BravoCon 2024. “I mean, again, we’re in our 30s and 40s, and you wouldn’t really share a house together like this. Being able to have these moments to look back on and these experiences is something that’s really special.”