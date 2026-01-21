Angel Reese shoots her shot and lands a co-starring role on ‘Hunting Wives’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Angel Reese doesn’t miss.

The two-time WNBA All-Star has joined the cast of Netflix’s hit murder mystery “The Hunting Wives” for its second season, the streamer announced Tuesday. Reese will portray “Trainer Barbie,” which is described as a co-starring role.

It’s no secret that the Chicago Sky forward is a fan of the sexy, soapy, Texas-set drama. Reese declared the series a “CRAZYYY but good watch” on the social media platform X back in August (despite being unsatisfied with the first season’s cliffhanger finale). This caught the attention of “Hunting Wives” creator Rebecca Cutter, who made clear the admiration was mutual and thanked the basketball star for “watching [their] lil ol show.”

Advertisement

“[J]ust let me know if you need me for season 2,” Reese wrote in her response to Cutter with a winking emoji.

“On it my queen,” replied the showrunner with a saluting emoji. And it appears she really was.

The name of the role suggests that the character is tailor-made for Reese. The Baltimore native went by the nickname “Bayou Barbie” during her standout college career at Louisiana State University, which included an NCAA championship. After being drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2024, she also was called “Chi Barbie.”

Advertisement

“Trainer Barbie” marks Reese’s second casting announcement this month. Last week, it was revealed that Reese and fellow WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson will voice characters in the upcoming animated sports comedy “Goat,” which touts NBA star Steph Curry among its producers. These projects follow Reese’s cameo in Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow’s 2025 political thriller “A House of Dynamite.” Fast becoming a fashion icon, Reese also walked the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and was a member of the 2025 Met Gala’s host committee.

In “The Hunting Wives,” Brittany Snow stars as Sophie O’Neil, an ex-Bostonian housewife who gets pulled into the world of Malin Akerman’s socialite ringleader Margo Banks. The second season, currently in production, will also see Kim Matula, Alex Fitzalan, John Stamos, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet join returning cast members Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.