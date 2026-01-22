Don't Miss
The biggest surprises and snubs of the 2026 Oscar nominations
Advertisement
Television

Vanna White marries longtime love John Donaldson in a ‘surprise’ ceremony

John Donaldson and Vanna White posing together in a photo taken at an angle.
John Donaldson and Vanna White, photographed in 2019, got married in a small private ceremony.
(Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

It seems people want to know: How old is Vanna White? Old enough to know that John Donaldson, her beau of more than a decade, was the man she wanted to marry.

The two have tied the knot in a surprise ceremony, the “Wheel of Fortune” co-host wrote on Instagram.

Vanna White smiles while leaning over her shoulder

Television

‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White extends her contract amid Pat Sajak’s final season

‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White will extend her tenure for two more years, producer Sony announced Tuesday. Pat Sajak’s final season began this week.

“Surprise! We got married!” White, 68, said in a Wednesday post. “John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you!”

Advertisement

The message came with a photo of Donaldson carrying his bride under an arched walkway, plus a few pics from along their happy courtship.

She’s known he was her forever guy for a while, it seems.

“We’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” White told People in 2023. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one.”

Calling Donaldson “the male version” of her, she added, “We get along so well. He’s easy. He’s easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him.”

Advertisement
WHEEL OF FORTUNE - Season 42 - Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest

Television

Ryan Seacrest takes the reins but ‘Wheel of Fortune’ stays the same

Ryan Seacrest is the new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Here’s how his first episode went down.

The two met in 2012 when a friend invited him to a barbecue she was attending, People reported. They wound up talking all night.

White has been turning letters on “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982, when she was 25. When co-host Pat Sajak retired in 2024 after more than four decades on the show, Ryan Seacrest took over co-hosting duties, despite some fans hoping White would get the job.

She was previously married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. The two share son Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 31, a real estate agent; and daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 28, a tattoo artist.

Donaldson, 60, was born in Santa Monica and came up through the construction ranks as a carpenter. Building on experience gained after the Northridge earthquake, he ultimately started his own company, JDC Construction and Development Group, according to its website. The company specializes in restoration and rehab of older multifamily buildings as well as building multifamily projects from the ground up.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement