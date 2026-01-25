‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ Episode 2: Enter the Targaryens. Here’s their family tree

Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel) is heir to the Iron Throne in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

This story contains spoilers for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Episode 2, “Hard Salt Beef.”

Could things be looking up for Ser Duncan the Tall?

The second episode of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series of novellas, saw the hopeful hedge knight make some progress toward achieving his dreams.

After reaching out to any and all nobles he hopes still remember his late master Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb), Dunk (Peter Claffey) finally finds someone to vouch for him: Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel).

The heir to the Iron Throne is the only person who remembers the late hedge knight, which provides Ser Duncan the recognition he needs to enter the tournament. Baelor also kindly reminds Dunk he needs his own personal arms — he’s been carrying Ser Arlan’s.

Episode 2, titled “Hard Salt Beef,” features the arrival of an entourage of Targaryens to Ashford, including Baelor, his brother and his nephew. With the introduction of the current generation of the bloods of the dragon, here is a refresher on how they are related to the Targaryens at the center of “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon.”

Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett), left, mistakes Dunk (Peter Claffey) for a stable boy. (Steffan Hill / HBO)

When does ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ take place again?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is set around a hundred years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” The tournament of Ashford takes place in 209 AC (short for After the Conquest, when Aegon Targaryen conquered Westeros), while Ned Stark’s execution happens in 298 AC.

The Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war at the center of “House of the Dragon,” lasts from 129 to 131 AC. So “A Knight of the Seven Kingdom” takes place around 78 years after the events of its fellow “Game of Thrones” prequel. It’s also been about 50 years since actual dragons have been seen in the Realm, so the Targaryens are not quite as feared as they once were.

Who currently sits on the Iron Throne?

King Daeron II Targaryen, also known as Daeron the Good, is the current Lord reigning over the Seven Kingdoms. His great-grandparents are “House of the Dragon’s” Queen Rhaenyra and Daemon.

According to the lore established in books, Daeron was considered a just and good-hearted ruler, especially compared with his father, King Aegon IV.

Maekar (Sam Spruell) is both the descendant and ancestor of other well-known Targaryens. (Steffan Hill / HBO )

Who are the Targaryens in the show?

Prince Baelor Targaryen, King Daeron’s eldest son and heir to the Iron Throne, is among the Targaryens who arrive in Ashford in Episode 2. His son, Prince Valarr, is shown participating at the joust at the end of the episode.

Baelor’s brother Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell), the fourth son of King Daeron, is also among the Targaryen entourage that arrives in Ashford. His son Aerion (Finn Bennett) accompanies him, while audiences learn two of his other sons, Daeron and Aegon, are missing.

Not mentioned in the episode is Maekar’s third-born son, Aemon, who was sent to the Citadel as a child to be raised as a scholar. “Game of Thrones” fans know him as the longtime maester of the Night’s Watch who befriends Jon Snow.

Those familiar with the Targaryen family tree will also know Maekar is the great-great-grandfather of “Game of Thrones’” Daenerys Stormborn.

What about the other Great Houses?

Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) is among those Dunk meets in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” (Steffan Hill/HBO)

As “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” seemingly takes place during relative peacetime, most of the Great Houses are likely off in their own corners of Westeros. But the series has so far introduced Storm End’s Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings), the jovial lord also known as the Laughing Storm, who befriends Dunk in the first episode.

Described as “a swaggering giant of a man” and “one of the greatest fighters of his day” in books like “The World of Ice & Fire,” Lyonel is the great-grandfather of King Robert Baratheon, known for overthrowing the Targaryens and claiming the Iron Throne after Robert’s Rebellion.

Lord Leo Tyrell (Steve Wall) of Highgarden is among those Dunk tries to have vouch for him and appears in the second episode. Also mentioned in the episode is Damon Lannister, the Lord of Casterly Rock who is known as the Grey Lion. Damon is the great-great-grandfather of the trio of key Lannisters in “Game of Thrones”: Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion.

The show hasn’t mentioned which Stark is the current Lord of Winterfell. There is a chance that Cregan Stark, who led his House during the events of “House of the Dragon” and comes to be known as “The Old Man of the North,” is still alive. A banner for House Tully can be seen during the joust at the end of Episode 2.