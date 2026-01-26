PaleyFest L.A. 2026 to reunite ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actors for 50th anniversary
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
In the 1970s, an action series led by a team of women was unheard of. Then came “Charlie’s Angels.”
The karate-kicking all-women trio dazzled audiences for years, becoming a cultural phenomena as people tuned into watch their crime-fighting exploits. Five decades later, the actors who helped propel the series to iconic status will reunite at PaleyFest L.A. this year.
The annual festival will host a celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary, the Paley Center for Media announced Monday. The event, an annual celebration of the best of television, will run from April 4 through 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith, who had starring roles as the titular angels, will lead a panel on April 6 looking back at the influential and groundbreaking series.
The festival “is a one-of-a-kind celebration where iconic talent, passionate fans, and unforgettable moments all come together,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, said in a release announcing the lineup.
The annual festival has previously celebrated iconic show anniversaries, including a special table read with the cast of “Family Guy” in 2024 for the show’s 25th anniversary that featured musical performances.
This year’s event will start off with a screening and conversation with the stars of Apple TV’s postapocalyptic sci-fi series “Pluribus.”
Co-leads Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will come together later in the week with their co-stars from Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” for a screening and panel discussing “icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands and more,” stated Erin Foster, the show’s creator, executive producer and writer, in the press release.
This year’s lineup also includes a preview screening and panel with the cast of the Emmy-winning show “The Pitt.” Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hotosy will be among those in attendance.
The festival will highlight various shows over its nine-day run, including the upcoming reboot of ABC & Hulu’s “Scrubs,” Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” and Apple TV’s “Shrinking” and “Your Friends & Neighbors.”
Paley Center members and Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Jan. 30.