PaleyFest L.A. 2026 to reunite ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actors for 50th anniversary

From left, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd on the set of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1978.

In the 1970s, an action series led by a team of women was unheard of. Then came “Charlie’s Angels.”

The karate-kicking all-women trio dazzled audiences for years, becoming a cultural phenomena as people tuned into watch their crime-fighting exploits. Five decades later, the actors who helped propel the series to iconic status will reunite at PaleyFest L.A. this year.

The annual festival will host a celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary, the Paley Center for Media announced Monday. The event, an annual celebration of the best of television, will run from April 4 through 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith, who had starring roles as the titular angels, will lead a panel on April 6 looking back at the influential and groundbreaking series.

The festival “is a one-of-a-kind celebration where iconic talent, passionate fans, and unforgettable moments all come together,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, said in a release announcing the lineup.

The annual festival has previously celebrated iconic show anniversaries, including a special table read with the cast of “Family Guy” in 2024 for the show’s 25th anniversary that featured musical performances.

This year’s event will start off with a screening and conversation with the stars of Apple TV’s postapocalyptic sci-fi series “Pluribus.”

Co-leads Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will come together later in the week with their co-stars from Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” for a screening and panel discussing “icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands and more,” stated Erin Foster, the show’s creator, executive producer and writer, in the press release.

This year’s lineup also includes a preview screening and panel with the cast of the Emmy-winning show “The Pitt.” Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hotosy will be among those in attendance.

The festival will highlight various shows over its nine-day run, including the upcoming reboot of ABC & Hulu’s “Scrubs,” Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” and Apple TV’s “Shrinking” and “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

Paley Center members and Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Jan. 30.