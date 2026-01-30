Catherine O’Hara, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Home Alone’ star, dead at 71

Catherine O’Hara, the comedy legend who starred in such classics as “Schitt’s Creek” and “Home Alone,” has died. She was 71.

Her publicist at CAA confirmed her death, saying O’Hara died at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

No other details were available.

O’Hara was a huge figure in comedy for more than four decades.

Since making her name on the “SCTV” series, for which she shared a writing Emmy, O’Hara has appeared in scores of movies and TV shows, including “Beetlejuice.”

This story will be updated.