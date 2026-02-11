Advertisement
Television

James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Varsity Blues’ star, dies at 48

James Van Der Beek wearing a coat and scarf sits with his hands clasped on a table
Actor James Van Der Beek died peacefully Wednesday morning, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 48.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

James Van Der Beek, the actor who starred in the teen drama series “Dawson’s Creek” and the sports drama “Varsity Blues,” has died. He was 48.

Known for wooing audiences as aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery in the WB series, Van Der Beek died peacefully Wednesday morning. His family confirmed his death, writing in a statement on the actor’s Instagram account. The actor battled colorectal cancer, a condition he revealed in November 2024.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time,” the statement said.Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Advertisement

Van Der Beek, since his days as a heartthrob in the 1990s, collected more than 70 film and television credits, notably including a meta-version of himself (a smarmy has-been nicknamed “The Beek From the Creek”) in ABC’s “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23” and a brainy, yet rebellious high school quarterback in the 1999 coming-of-age film “Varsity Blues.”

This is a developing story.

Entertainment & Arts

James Van Der Beek is just being himself

James Van Der Beek is just being himself

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsObituariesThe Latest

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement