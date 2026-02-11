Sherri Shepherd promises more joy despite cancellation — and says she’ll keep an eye on Kym Whitley

Sherri Shepherd, who got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in November, is talking to fans about the cancellation of her show “Sherri” after four seasons.

Sherri Shepherd is getting real about the cancellation of her show “Sherri” last week after four seasons.

“I want to say to y’all, everybody, y’all try not to faint or fall out ‘cause healthcare is expensive and none of us have it anymore,” the talk show host and comedian said Tuesday on Instagram in a mostly lighthearted video addressing the cancellation news. “So y’all don’t fall out.

“But I have to say, you know, thinking about it, I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that I have received from all of you.”

She thanked her audience and people who supported her on social media, in texts and in emails, plus “people who stop me in the store and still talk to me despite me not having a wig on” for their support.

Saying the show was built on “one thing, joy,” Shepherd declared that she and her team weren’t ready to give up on keeping the show alive in some form. The declaration earned her a standing ovation from her studio audience. “Now, I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like,” she said, “but I promise I will continue to spread joy.”

She also continued with a little side-eye-inspiring commentary, delivering a message to future guests: “Please don’t you be trying nothing crazy on this show.”

She name-checked supervising producer Norman Baker, who she said “plans on streaking on the last day” of the show. She doesn’t want anyone running across the stage naked, she said. “I want security to watch Norman Baker because I don’t want to see all of that.”

As for her pal and fellow comedian Kym Whitley, Shepherd said she’s watching.

“My best friend, Kym Whitley, says she’s bringing an empty suitcase so she can steal stuff from the greenrooms,” which Shepherd had decorated with memorabilia to honor funny women including Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers, Marsha Warfield and Whoopi Goldberg. “She says she’s got dibs on all Whoopi shoes in the room. Security, I need you to watch her too. And I got no problem turning Kym Whitley in to the authorities.

“So I’m saying to all of my guests, don’t come here committing petty crimes.”

Whitley chimed in with a comment on the video, writing, “I love you, friend. I know this was a hard message to relay. You did well, but I am taking everything I can out of the green room, coffee machine, Loose drinks, snacks, pillows, and if I see any of your wigs laying around, they are going with me. I’ll see you on the next journey.”

Other famous folks offering support in comments included Jaleel White, Terrell Owens, Stacy London, Holly Robinson Peete, Angela Beyincé, Elise Neal, Karamo Brown, Star Jones, Big Freedia, Sheryl Underwood and Tamera Mowry.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” White wrote. “You are SO loved.”

Shepherd talked about always praying the show would leave viewers happier than when they came and expressed gratitude for the four seasons she had been given.

“What we will do is we will continue to have a good time” before the fourth season comes to a close, she promised. “And I just want to thank you because my staff and my crew, that is what we’re all about. Making sure from the moment you walk in and turn me on, you are having a good time. Because like your favorite auntie, I’m here to make you laugh, get in your business and stay longer than you planned.”

Despite the cancellation news, “Sherri” will continue production until fall.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus last week attributed the cancellation to “the evolving daytime television landscape.” The decision “does not reflect the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” they added in a statement to The Times.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.