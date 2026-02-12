‘Rehab Addict’ pulled after video shows HGTV host Nicole Curtis using a racial slur

Nicole Curtis, the host of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict,” is apologizing for using a racial slur in a clip from a video taped two years ago. She’s seen in 2010 in Minneapolis.

Nicole Curtis, whose home-rehab work in Detroit and Minneapolis has been the backbone of “Rehab Addict” on HGTV, is thanking people for their support and apologizing after a video surfaced in which she used a racial slur.

“I could say more, but I shall say less,” she wrote Wednesday in a caption on an Instagram video showing her going back and forth on an airport’s moving sidewalk. “Thank you for 15 years of amazing, amazing support! Your love took me from a struggling mommy working odd jobs in Craigslist to a real estate mogul whose voice (more than face) gets recognized all over the world.

“God Bless ... Set the DVR -stream it -just make sure these old houses are saved.”

In the video, you can see her riding in one direction as the text over the video states, “POV: you waiting all this time for more Rehab Addict. Then she’s going the other way with text saying, “Me: I promise” followed by another direction switch and text that reads, “Me: forgive me.”

In her Instagram Stories, she shared a text exchange with TMZ where she said, in part, “Regarding HGTV, I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is. I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

She followed that up with a series of screen grabs showing messages from strangers calling her profane names, insulting her and labeling her a racist. One person said he wanted her deported and “disposed of” and added, amid his all-caps profanity, “may you never have a day of peace again.” Curtis told TMZ she was focused on being a mom.

Video of the slip was captured two years ago, according to Radar Online, which posted it Wednesday.

“Why? It’s my last one,” she says in the brief clip, whining a bit as she stands on a ladder and struggles to clip some wires. Then she uses the N-word.

She immediately stops what she’s doing, turns around and says, “What the f— is that that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta — can you kill that?” A worker is seen helping her at ground level. Someone can be heard laughing off camera.

“No, I’ve got 35 minutes [of footage shot], I can’t ...,” her cameraman says from farther away, off-camera.

“Oh, f— my life,” Curtis says, distressed over what she just said.

HGTV said in a statement that the network had been “recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV.”

The network said it had removed the show “from all HGTV platforms.” The show was produced for eight full seasons from 2010 to 2018 and was in the midst of an apparently short ninth season spread over two years when it was pulled. The franchise — which also included “Rehab Addict Rescue” (2021) and “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue” (2022) — was no longer available to stream on the HBO Max or Discovery+ platforms on Thursday.

Curtis had posted a promo for the new episodes of “Rehab Addict,” which hasn’t showed new material since last summer.

“Straight from Detroit —the new episodes drop Wednesday …was told now or never -so you get them now,” the Instagram post says. Two episodes were set to air, but did not,” she wrote in the promo caption.”And can you do me a huge show of support by sharing this. Sending it to friends, tag a friend, a stranger.”

Curtis talked with The Times about her 2016 book “Better Than New: Lessons I’ve Learned From Saving Old Houses,” where she wrote, “The best way to get through hell is to keep on moving.”

“Years ago, I was having a bad time and I was sitting there in my pajamas crying, and a friend was there and said, ‘C’mon, get up, we’re going for a walk,’” she said at the time. “Now I’ve got mascara running down my face, and I’m a mess, but she said, ‘You have to keep moving, now, let’s go!’ And that was really helpful. If I wasn’t so physically active, I probably wouldn’t get out of bed some days. You have to get fired back up — just get up and move.”

It could be time for Curtis to get up and moving again.