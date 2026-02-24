The ‘Heated Rivalry’ cottage will be available to rent soon

Shane Hollander’s Lake Muskoka cottage featured in “Heated Rivalry” will be available to rent through Airbnb.

Now everyone can go to the cottage.

Shane Hollander’s (Hudson Williams) cottage, featured in the season finale of the HBO Max hit “Heated Rivalry,” will be available to rent starting March 3 at 9 a.m. Pacific, according to a statement by Airbnb. The Lake Muskoka listing can be booked for $248.10 CAD (about $180 U.S.) per night, an homage to Shane and Ilya’s (Connor Storrie) jersey numbers, 24 and 81.

The Barlochan cottage will host four early access bookings from May 8-10, May 16-18, May 22-24 and May 29-31, before opening for regular bookings, with the property listed exclusively on Airbnb.

“Every great story deserves the perfect setting. Airbnb is inviting guests to Barlochan cottage — which has captivated screens big and small this winter — allowing fans to book and experience the private haven in real life on the shores of Lake Muskoka,” Airbnb wrote.

In “Heated Rivalry,” Shane and Ilya escape to the cottage during their off-season for a private, romantic getaway as the couple hides its relationship from the public. Ilya agrees to attend after being inspired by a fellow hockey player, Scott (François Arnaud), who publicly came out after winning the hockey championship in Episode 5. As Scott kisses his partner on live television, Ilya calls Shane to tell him he’ll come to the cottage.

“That’s then part of the structure of giving 5 that big rom-com movie star ending to [Arnaud], so that I can have a quiet ending with Shane and Ilya,” series creator Jacob Tierney told Entertainment Weekly in December.

At the cottage, Shane and Ilya confess their love for one another, swim in the lake and watch the Lake Muskoka sunsets. According to the listing, the three-bedroom cottage features nearly 400 feet of private waterways, outdoor activities like kayaks and canoes and an exercise room.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in the Season 1 finale of “Heated Rivalry.” (Sabrina Lantos / HBO)

Airbnb also noted that “travelers have been eager to embark on their own private cottage getaway,” with a 40% increase in property searches in Muskoka since the finale aired in late December.

“Heated Rivalry” became a cultural phenomenon this winter despite the project’s small budget. The show, based on the “Game Changers” book series by Rachel Reid, was produced by Bell Media’s Crave in Canada. After the show was licensed by HBO Max, fans flocked to the series, with an average of 10.6 million viewers per episode in the U.S., according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

So while “Heated Rivalry” fans wait for the second season — set to premiere in spring 2027 — they’ll now be able to take their own trip to the cottage.