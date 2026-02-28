Advertisement
Television

NAACP Image Awards show becomes a forum for Black love and anti-racism

A man in a velvet maroon jacket holds up a trophy as he speaks into a microphone on a stage.
Michael B. Jordan accepting the award for entertainer of the year at the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena.
(Chris Pizzello /Invision/AP)
Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow
“Sinners,” the blockbuster film that has been a major contender during awards season, was the dominant winner at the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

The film scored trophies for outstanding motion picture and most of the acting awards, including breakthrough performance, awarded to Miles Caton. Michael B. Jordan, who won for actor in a motion picture, also won entertainer of the year.

Before the ceremony, Ryan Coogler won writing and directing honors, while Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo won the supporting actress and actor awards, respectively.

But the ceremony was not only about honoring Black excellence in entertainment. The event was also flavored by several remarks from celebrities addressing the divisive political climate and recent events that have targeted and affected Black entertainers.

A woman in a purple dress holding a trophy in her hands standing at a microphone onstage.
Viola Davis received the chairman’s award during the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.
(Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/invision/ap)

Host Deon Cole kicked off the ceremony by welcoming the audience to “the Trump Image Awards. Because you know he wants his name on everything.”

Asking permission to “buy a curse word,” he made a joke that was bleeped out during the live stream, but was apparently aimed at federal ICE agents. The comment sparked a standing ovation from the predominantly black-tie audience, many of whom wore anti-ICE pins.

Writer and director Ryan Coogler of "Sinners" in Los Angeles, CA

Awards

An oral history of the ‘Sinners’ musical sequence: Inside the year’s best scene

Far from a mere detour, ‘Sinners’’ monumental musical sequence is ‘maybe the most important scene in the movie,’ says Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker and his team walked us through its making.

“I don’t want to see no ICE ever again,” he said. “When I looked at the guest list, I took off Ice Cube, Ice-T, Ice Spice. I don’t want no ice cream, I don’t want no ice in my drink.”

Samuel L. Jackson said in a tribute to the late Jesse Jackson, who died earlier this month, that President Trump’s attacks on diversity and his quest to remove references to slavery and Black history from museums would not succeed.

Utilizing one of Jackson’s trademark slogans, Jackson said, “We will not be erased from this country’s history because I am somebody.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson acknowledges the greeting from the First National Assembly of Black Church Organizations in New Orleans, Friday, April 6, 1984. Jackson spoke to the crowd in the Louisiana Superdome. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Obituaries

Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most powerful voices for Black Americans, dies at 84

Handsome and dynamic, an orator with a flair for memorable rhyme, the Rev. Jesse Jackson was the first Black candidate for president to attract a major following.

And in accepting the award for actor in a drama series for “Paradise,” Sterling K. Brown added, “Like Sam said, they can’t erase us because there is no country without us.”

The event also continued to put a spotlight on the uproar surrounding the shouting of a racial slur during the BAFTA Awards last week.

Jordan and Lindo were presenters during the BAFTA Awards, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall. As they were introducing the visual effects category, a member of the audience shouted the N-word. The two actors paused momentarily before continuing.

A man in a black suit stands next to a man in a green velvet suit holding a thumbs up.
Director Ryan Coogler, left, and actor Delroy Lindo presenting the award for actress in a motion picture. The pair addressed the incident at the BAFTAs in their remarks.
(Chris Pizzello / invision/AP)

Later, awards host Alan Cumming addressed the outburst, referencing the nominated film “I Swear,” which is about Scottish campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome and shouted the racist slur from the audience. Cumming apologized, while Davidson, an executive producer for the BAFTA-nominated film, left his seat midway through the ceremony. BAFTA later issued an apology to the actors.

Cole delivered a comic prayer referencing the incident: “Lord, if there are any white men out there with Tourette’s, I advise you to tell them to read the room tonight, Lord. It might not go the way they think.”

Actor Rebecca Hall early in the awards show said she wanted to pay tribute to “two kings. Thank you for your grace.”

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo present the Special Visual Effects Award on stage during the EE BAFTA

Entertainment & Arts

BAFTA apologizes to Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo over racist slur outburst amid backlash

BAFTA issues an apology to ‘Sinners’ stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo after an audience member who has Tourette syndrome shouted a racist slur during Sunday’s broadcast.

Lindo later in the ceremony said, “We appreciate all the support we’ve been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It is an honor to be here among our people this evening ... It’s a classic case of something that could have been very negative becoming very positive.”

Here is a list of the night’s winners:

Entertainer of the year
Michael B. Jordan

Outstanding motion picture
“Sinners”

Actor in a motion picture
Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Actress in a motion picture
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Breakthrough performance in a motion picture
Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Drama series
“Reasonable Doubt”

Actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Actress in a drama series
Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”

Actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Actor in a comedy series
Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Chairman’s Award
Viola Davis

Hall of Fame Award
Salt-N-Pepa

President’s Award
Colman Domingo

