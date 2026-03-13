Grace Lilly of ‘Southern Hospitality’ arrested on suspicion of drug possession in S.C.

Grace Lilly of Bravo’s “Southern Hospitality” was arrested this week in South Carolina on suspicion of possession of contraband.

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Grace Lilly of the reality show “Southern Hospitality” was arrested this week in the Charleston, S.C., area on suspicion of drug possession.

The Bravo star’s second arrest since the end of December was just eight days after test results came back regarding a dozen white pills that police collected from Lilly’s purse during an arrest the night of Dec. 28.

Lilly, 27, was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant stemming from the December arrest, when she was taken into custody on a different warrant for alleged second-degree harassment of an ex-boyfriend. In December, Lilly’s 2012 Mercedes C-Class sedan was spotted by a plate-recognition camera that identified the vehicle as belonging to a wanted person, according to a police report.

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The car was pulled over at a Circle K in Mount Pleasant, S.C., east of Charleston, for an illegal lane change, the report said. Lilly, who was handcuffed and taken into custody, requested that her purse be brought with her to the detention facility in North Charleston.

The arresting officer said a dozen white pills and half of an oblong blue pill were found in the purse in a small container with “Happy Pills” printed on top. Lilly said the white pills were birth control and the blue one was Xanax, according to the report. While the reality star said she had a prescription for the Xanax, she could not identify the brand of birth control pills, the report said. The arresting officer stated that officers were unable to identify the white pills, which were stamped with a “P,” using reputable online databases.

The pills were sent off for testing, and Lilly was eventually released on her own recognizance. Then, in late February, the alleged birth control pills were identified as containing clonazepam, records show, and another warrant for Lilly’s arrest was issued March 2.

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Lilly was released from custody Tuesday afternoon on $10,575 bond, with court appearances set for May 1 and Aug. 21.

Representatives for the “Southern Hospitality” cast member did not reply immediately Friday to a request for comment.

The second-degree harassment warrant from last year was issued after an ex-boyfriend of Lilly’s complained to Charleston police in October that for two years she had been harassing him in person and by phone about a cat he bought while they were together in 2022 and 2023, WCBD News 2 reported in December.

He obtained a restraining order against her in November, the station said, and in early December, he told police he wanted to press charges against her.

The fourth season of “Southern Hospitality” kicked off March 4. The show follows Leva Bonaparte from Bravo’s “Southern Charm” and the staff at her businesses, Republic Lounge & Garden and Bourbon ‘n’ Bubbles Restaurant & Bar.

Lilly, who appeared on “Southern Charm” in 2013, according to IMDb, was previously arrested in June 2016 and charged with first-degree manufacturing and distributing of crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to online arrest records.

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Those charges were dismissed in August 2017.