‘Lanterns’ co-creator Damon Lindelof apologizes for ‘dumb joke’ that upset DC fans and a comics icon

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“Lanterns” co-creator Damon Lindelof is setting the record straight: “Green is f— awesome.”

The prolific TV writer, who is an executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max superhero drama, addressed the backlash against comments he previously made about the Green Lantern show’s title in a lengthy apology posted to Instagram on Monday.

“I made a dumb joke on a comedy podcast,” the “Lost” showrunner wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of him wearing a very green T-shirt with the Green Lantern symbol at his first Comic-Con appearance. “I’m not going to bob and weave about context, the joke was dumb, the fandom is not. I owe them an explanation and a genuine reflection of my actual feelings.”

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The joke in question was made during his appearance on a 2024 episode of “Pod Save America” co-host Jon Lovett’s “Lovett or Leave It” podcast. “It’s called ‘Lanterns’ because we all agreed that the ‘Green’ was stupid,” Lindelof said when the host brought up the upcoming TV show.

These remarks were resurfaced recently after the first “Lanterns” teaser was released earlier this month and some fans noticed a lack of green. The uproar gained enough steam that even comic book great Grant Morrison noticed. Morrison, the writer of a Green Lantern comics series from 2018 to 2021, then addressed the situation in a Sunday Substack post calling Lindelof out directly and questioning why he even took the “Lanterns” job.

“Why does a writer attach himself to this kind of narrative if he thinks it’s fundamentally ‘stupid’?” wrote Morrison. “What is this jockish dismissal of superhero conventions intended to prove anyway? Does Lindelof imagine it makes him seem less nerdy? ... The only people who give a [f—] about the ‘Lanterns’ TV series are Green Lantern fans. Why alienate them at the start? That feels more like ‘stupid.’”

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Lindelof acknowledged Morrison’s criticism and owned up to his faux pas before sharing just how much Hal Jordan — one of the Green Lanterns who will be featured in the series — meant to him growing up.

“For a quiet, uncoordinated kid, there was nothing cooler than a hero whose superpower was his imagination,” Lindelof wrote in his social media apology. “And green is not stupid, it is my lifelong favorite color and I have a questionnaire that I filled out in third grade to prove it.”

“More importantly, it would be a betrayal to everyone I worked for and alongside to say anything other than I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team that manifested the incredible construct that is Lanterns … because it was,” he added. “I was sloppy and careless with my words, ironic considering I care so much about Hal, John and the entire Corps. I can and will do better to be worthy of the oath. … [U]ntil then, I’ll let the show speak for itself and I can’t wait for you all to hear what it has to say.”

Among those sending Lindelof some love in the comments of his Instagram post were “Superman” actor Nathan Fillion, whose Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner is set to appear in “Lanterns,” as well as DC Studios boss James Gunn.

“The joke was funny. No harm, no foul! Keep up the great work, we appreciate you!” wrote Fillion, who included a green glove emoji in his message. Gunn was more succinct, showing his support with just a green heart emoji.

“Lanterns,” about superpowered intergalactic cops, will follow new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and veteran Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as they investigate a murder. Co-created by Lindelof, Tom King and showrunner Chris Mundy, the series will premiere in August.