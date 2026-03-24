‘White With Fear’ and two other documentaries to watch right now

In “White With Fear,” director Andrew Goldberg meticulously lays bare the callous and dangerously racist political strategy used by conservatives over the last 60 years. From former Presidents Nixon and Reagan to President Trump, Republicans — aided by Rupert Murdoch and the right-wing media — have consciously sought to win votes by stoking fear in white voters.

Goldberg’s film argues that the right, using the language of white supremacy and relying on distortions, lies and misinformation campaigns against Black people, then Muslims and immigrants, have turned the GOP into a racially driven, hate-filled party of grievances.

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Before its PBS debut on Tuesday, Goldberg spoke about his film and its goals. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What are you hoping to convey?

I’m a journalist, not an activist. I want to impart the truth, as opposed to changing people’s minds. But there are an enormous number of people who know none of this and a lot of those people are the ones being manipulated. Their voting and purchasing decisions are being driven by these strategic and, at times, overtly racist tactics. Our job is to educate those people about how they’re being pushed around like pawns.

I would also be happy if other members of the media would recognize how they too are used.

Did you worry about giving voice too often to pronouncements by the likes of Trump and Stephen Miller?

A lot of people don’t want to hear Trump and Miller talk and there’s also the question of platforming too much of it. We tried very hard to find sound bites that demonstrated our points clearly, using enough examples to support it, but to not overdo it. I always say you want the narrative to move forward, not sideways.

Reagan was a master of the dog whistle, while someone in the documentary notes that Trump uses more of a “train whistle.” Is naked bigotry about Mexicans, Haitians and “fine people on both sides” more likely to backfire long-term, among independents at least?

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The fallout instead happens around large scale actions that affect a lot of people. COVID affected Trump, and I think the economy and the war with Iran will affect him. But I think we’ve learned Trump could probably even go further in what he says. There just doesn’t seem to be fallout from that.

The show discusses intimidation, violence and hate crimes against Muslims after 9/11 and against Asians after the COVID-19 outbreak, for instance. Is the right’s rhetoric responsible for that?

I was careful not to formally assert the level of causation. That’s a complex and slippery slope. Correlation and causality is something for statisticians, political scientists and sociologists. I think it’s fair to say that those acts of violence come from hatred and that hatred grows immensely from our political leaders’ rhetoric. It would have been irresponsible to say the violence is due to what was said but it would also be irresponsible to say the violence and what was said have nothing to do with each other.